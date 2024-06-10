Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Receives Jaw-Dropping Arrangement From Georgia Mass Band: Watch

Fans are saying Joe Budden's prediction was correct.

The Georgia Mass Band performed Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us," in a clip circulating on social media, this week. The move comes as the song continues to break Spotify records, having now reached 300 million streams in just over a month. Lamar is currently on pace for the biggest streaming year of his career.

Fans on social media had mixed responses to the performance. "Bro, this sh*t finna last a whole year, the summer is just getting started," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another joked: "Wait until Southern and Grambling get a hold of it.. lol." Other users brought up the fact that Joe Budden foreshadowed this happening on his podcast. "GEORGIA @iamstillpunch @DJHed @ElliottWilson @JoeBudden said this on his @JoeBuddenPod (You better be glad it's not HBCU season NOW," one user wrote. "They practicing for this Fall‼️ @oldmanebro @dangerookipawaa #NotLikeUs @Akademiks."

Kendrick Lamar Performs At Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Bonnaroo. Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2023, in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

As for Budden's comments, he reacted to the song initially by joking: “You better thank your heavens up above that it isn't HBCU season! You better thank God." Lamar kicked off the feud with Drake back in March by teaming up with Future and Metro Boomin for the song, "Like That." He and the Toronto rapper fired off several diss tracks aimed at one another in the ensuing months. Drake has since scrubbed his Instagram of all his posts related to the beef, although fans think his latest upload features some shade toward Lamar. Check out the clip of Georgia Mass Band's performance of "Not Like Us" below.

Georgia Mass Band Performs "Not Like Us"