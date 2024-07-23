Lupe Fiasco & Joe Budden Debate Their Alleged "Hate" For Kendrick Lamar & Drake

US rapper Lupe Fiasco performs during the Hip Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City on August 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden want the narratives to end.

Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden hopped into an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces discussion on Monday to discuss the viral feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. In doing so, Fiasco addressed the rumors that he hates Lamar while Budden spoke similarly on the idea of his alleged dislike for Drake. The conversation began with Fiasco admitting he had only heard Drake's first diss song, “Push Ups," out of all the tracks.

“You know I haven’t listened to any of the songs? I listened to ‘Push Ups’ and then after the [Rick] Ross response [‘Champagne Moments’], I haven’t listened to anything. So I haven’t heard any of the records: ‘Family Matters,’ ‘Meet the Grahams,’ ‘Not Like Us.’ I kinda tapped out," Fiasco admitted. From there, Budden accused him of having "sheer hate for one of them n****s," to which Fiasco countered with the same accusation of him.

Kendrick Lamar Records "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton

Kendrick Lamar prepares to perform during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Compton Courthouse on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Compton, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Eventually, Fiasco attempted to clear the air regarding his feelings on Lamar. “I do not have a problem. No matter what was said in the past, what you think happened, what happened, what didn’t happen. I personally and professionally do not have a problem with my brother-in-arms Kendrick Lamar.” Check out their full comments on the feud below.

Lupe Fiasco & Joe Budden Debate Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef

Lamar and Drake have been openly beefing since the release of Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," earlier this year. While they haven't dropped any diss tracks since May, there's still no end in sight for the hotly-contested feud. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

