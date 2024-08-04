DJ Akademiks Wants Lupe Fiasco To Start A Battle With Kendrick Lamar

BYCole Blake258 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RAP-ANNIVERSARY
US rapper Lupe Fiasco performs during the Hip Hop 50 Live concert, marking the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City on August 11, 2023. A genre, a culture and a lifestyle all at once: hip hop has traveled from the block party to the billionaire's club, soundtracked protest and celebration, and asserted seismic influence over the course of pop. The reigning music style evolved in rapid, anarchic ways, rocking the industry establishment that long resisted its power, and fully embodying the culture of youth even as it grew. This year hip hop turns 50, an anniversary that's offered its elders, its fans and the city that birthed it a milepost to reflect on its cultural weight. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks just wants anyone to take down Kendrick Lamar at this point.

DJ Akademiks is calling on any rapper with the skillset to take down Kendrick Lamar to step up and challenge the iconic Compton rapper. He made the comments while reacting to Big Sean's recent appearance on Charlamagne Tha God's new podcast, Out of Context. Sean revealed during the interview that he almost had a beef with Lamar following the release of a leaked version of "Element." On the track, Lamar had dissed Sean but quickly called him up to apologize.

"Yo, I'm at the point—even y'all say Drake ain't win— I'm rooting for any n***a that could f*ck Kendrick up! I'm tired of this sh*t!" Akademiks yelled while streaming. "He got rappers sounding like h*es! N****s are apologizing, scrolling through their text messages unsending what is this n***a doing? Y'all got the same 24 hours in a day why can't y'all squabble with this little midget, what the f**k?!?!" From there, he suggested Lupe Fiasco needs to take down Lamar.

Read More: Drake Has New Music Coming Soon, DJ Akademiks Alleges

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In L.A.

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Akademiks' suggestion comes after Fiasco recently clarified that he doesn't have any issues with Lamar during a conversation with Joe Budden on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. “I do not have a problem," he claimed. "No matter what was said in the past, what you think happened, what happened, what didn’t happen. I personally and professionally do not have a problem with my brother-in-arms Kendrick Lamar.” Fiasco previously sparked rumors about a hatred for Lamar by siding with Drake in their viral feud.

DJ Akademiks Gets Heated At Big Sean

Check out Akademiks' response to Big Sean's comments above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks as well as Kendrick Lamar and Lupe Fiasco on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claps Back At Joe Budden For Telling Him To Stop Covering Drake & Kendrick Lamar

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...