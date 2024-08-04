DJ Akademiks Wants Lupe Fiasco To Start A Battle With Kendrick Lamar

DJ Akademiks just wants anyone to take down Kendrick Lamar at this point.

DJ Akademiks is calling on any rapper with the skillset to take down Kendrick Lamar to step up and challenge the iconic Compton rapper. He made the comments while reacting to Big Sean's recent appearance on Charlamagne Tha God's new podcast, Out of Context. Sean revealed during the interview that he almost had a beef with Lamar following the release of a leaked version of "Element." On the track, Lamar had dissed Sean but quickly called him up to apologize.

"Yo, I'm at the point—even y'all say Drake ain't win— I'm rooting for any n***a that could f*ck Kendrick up! I'm tired of this sh*t!" Akademiks yelled while streaming. "He got rappers sounding like h*es! N****s are apologizing, scrolling through their text messages unsending what is this n***a doing? Y'all got the same 24 hours in a day why can't y'all squabble with this little midget, what the f**k?!?!" From there, he suggested Lupe Fiasco needs to take down Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In L.A.

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Akademiks' suggestion comes after Fiasco recently clarified that he doesn't have any issues with Lamar during a conversation with Joe Budden on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. “I do not have a problem," he claimed. "No matter what was said in the past, what you think happened, what happened, what didn’t happen. I personally and professionally do not have a problem with my brother-in-arms Kendrick Lamar.” Fiasco previously sparked rumors about a hatred for Lamar by siding with Drake in their viral feud.

