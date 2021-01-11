battle
- MusicJim Jones Challenges Rappers Of His Era To $100,000 BattleJim Jones thinks he can go toe-to-toe with anyone from his era.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Responds To JR Writer Wanting To Battle HimThe podcaster had blasted one of Writer's old verses, and that prompted the freestyle veteran to let the brakes loose.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Labels Jim Jones The Winner Of Pusha T BeefJoe Budden says Pusha T has taken too long to respond to Jim Jones.By Cole Blake
- MusicBusta Rhymes Says He'll "Never" Battle Missy Elliott On "Verzuz"Busta Rhymes says Missy Elliott is his "twin" and he would "never" face her on "Verzuz."By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Claims He Tried To Battle DMX But "It Was Just Me Rapping"Joe also said that Swizz Beatz tried to put him in a group with Cassidy and Drag-On.By Rex Provost
- TVOmarion & Mario Share Shady Messages Following Last Night's "Verzuz"Omarion and Mario went head to head with some of their biggest hits last night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKrayzie Bone Recalls Looking "Like Assh*les" During Infamous "Verzuz" FightKrayzie Bone admits he felt like an "asshole" after the Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Verzuz battle.By Cole Blake
- MusicConway The Machine & Jim Jones Determined To BattleAfter B. Dot's latest top 10 awoke no shortage of competitive spirit, Conway The Machine and Jim Jones appear destined for a battle of the bars. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSwizz Beatz & Timbaland's "Verzuz" Battle: Fans ReactAs expected, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's epic Verzuz rematch brought in plenty of reactions on social media. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureFuture To Fight Against Paying Child Support To Eliza Reign In CourtAfter being asked to settle their dispute out of court, the rap star is asking a judge to help settle the matter. By Madusa S.
- MusicSoulja Boy Claims Bow Wow Verzuz Battle Is OfficialSoulja Boy and Bow Wow will reportedly be engaging in a Verzuz Battle that will certainly turn some heads.By Alexander Cole
- MusicVerzuz Pits The Isley Brothers Against Earth, Wind, & Fire Tonight: WatchThis Verzuz battle is legendary. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMelle Mel Declares He'd Easily Beat Eminem In A BattleLegendary emcee Melle Mel claims that beating Eminem in a battle would be the "easiest thing he ever did." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDaylyt Implores Eminem To Return To Battle RapBattle Rap legend Daylyt takes to Twitter to invite Eminem back into the arena for "one more for Hiphop!"By Mitch Findlay