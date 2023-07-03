Busta Rhymes says he would “never” do a Verzuz battle with Missy Elliot. He explained his reasoning during a recent interview with Apple Music published on Friday. While he began by arguing that “ain’t nobody playing with me, period,” he changed his tune when Missy’s name came into the conversation.

“Never with Missy,” he said. “The reason why I can’t ever do a Verzuz or even compete with Missy on a challenging level is ’cause that’s my twin … I’m Missy and she’s Busta Rhymes. I will never ever ever ever ever, because I love her so much, I can’t talk my sh*t the way I would want to in a Verzuz.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes perform onstage at the 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 29, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BET)

The comments come after Missy Elliot recently shared a tribute for Busta on social media, following his win for BET’s coveted Lifetime Achievement Award, last month. “To my Twin @bustarhymes, we have been glued at the hip for 26 years & my LOVE & ADMIRATION for you still grows. I am still in aww over your ART & your MUSIC, but most of all, your HEART is at the TOP of any chart,” she wrote on Instagram.

She concluded: “Love you, bro, and CONGRATULATIONS on your Lifetime Achievement award & many more to come thank you for the TIMELESS MUSIC & CLASSIC VISUALS you’ve shared with the WORLD,” she wrote in the post’s caption.” Check out Busta Rhymes’ comments on a hypothetical Verzuz matchup with Missy Elliott below.

Busta Rhymes Discusses “Verzuz”

At the BET Awards ceremony, Busta took the stage to give an impassioned speech in which he broke down into tears. In doing so, he reflected on his career and life as a whole. “It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way,” he said at the time. “I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time, you’re watching me grow and I love y’all and I know y’all love me.”

