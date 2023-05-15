verzuz
- RelationshipsFat Joe Wants Credit For Nelly & Ashanti's ReunionFat Joe recently recalled Nelly and Ashanti meeting up at his "Verzuz" battle with Ja Rule.By Cole Blake
- MusicSwizz Beatz & Timbaland Captain Cypher Teams At 2023 BET Hip Hop AwardsSwizz Beatz and Timbaland both hosted teams for the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher.By Cole Blake
- TVTimbaland & Swizz Beatz Win Cultural Influence Award, "Verzuz" To Return: "We’re Gonna Come Back Strong"We cannot wait for more epic "Verzuz" battles. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSwizz Beatz & Timbaland To Be Honored At 2023 BET Hip Hop AwardsLL COOL J will be presenting Swizz Beatz and Timbaland with an award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicMary J Blige Shoots Down "Verzuz" Rumors: "I Could Put The 'What's The 411' Album On & Just Walk Away"Mary J. Blige has no interest in appearing on "Verzuz."By Cole Blake
- MusicBow Wow Denies Romeo Feud: “I Have Mad Love”Bow Wow says doesn't have any beef with Romeo.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFunk Flex Thinks Busta Rhymes Would Be Unbeatable On "Verzuz"Is Busta the battle rap MVP?By Ben Mock
- MusicTimbaland Details What Fans Can Expect From “Verzuz” Season 3Timbaland says he's focused on making "Verzuz" a “serious business model.” By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Would Take R. Kelly Over Michael Jackson In A VerzuzBoosie turned heads when he backed R. Kelly over the King Of Pop in a hypothetical Verzuz battle.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicVerzuz Battle With The LOX Gave Jim Jones COVID-19An L isn't the only thing Jim Jones caught that day.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBusta Rhymes Says He'll "Never" Battle Missy Elliott On "Verzuz"Busta Rhymes says Missy Elliott is his "twin" and he would "never" face her on "Verzuz."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFans Debate Chris Tucker & Martin Lawrence For Hypothetical "Movie Verzuz"Users on Twitter have been debating whether Chris Tucker or Martin Lawrence has had funnier movies.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Wayne On "Verzuz": Rapper Believes Only Worthy Opponent Is HimselfDo you think there's anyone who could take down Weezy on "Verzuz"?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Praises New Jermaine Dupri Freestyle Despite RivalryThe two friendly rival producers have an upcoming Verzuz planned.By Lavender Alexandria
- Original ContentDiddy "Verzuz" Jermaine Dupri: 10 Must-Hear SongsThe Bad Boy and So So Def Verzuz is finally happening. But, what songs are we going to hear?By Brandon Simmons
- MusicSwizz Beatz Says Rick Ross Wants To Battle T.I. On "Verzuz"Swizz Beatz has revealed that Rick Ross is down to battle T.I. on "Verzuz."By Cole Blake