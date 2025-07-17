Ashanti Presses Nelly About The Unknown Woman He Took To Their "Verzuz" Reencounter

Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Singer Ashanti performs during halftime during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The "Verzuz" encounter in question is what re-sparked Nelly and Ashanti's romance back in 2021 after about eight years apart.

Ashanti and Nelly now have a whole reality TV series to showcase their love, and their media representations of their romance continue to pile on. As caught by The Shade Room, they recently appeared on Hot Ones' "Versus" series, where contestants have to answer a spicy question or eat an even spicier wing.

At one point of their session, the singer asked the rapper about the mystery woman he brought to a Verzuz event in 2021. If you don't recall, that's when the couple reconciled after eight years away from a ten-year relationship, and she wanted to know who was the other supposed suitor that night.

"I have a question… I may regret this," Ashanti said to Nelly. "You mentioned you brought someone with you to Verzuz… who was that?" The St. Louis MC laughed nervously and tried to dodge the question. "You know what, I don’t even remember that lady. She was a nobody," he said. But eventually, the 50-year-old gave in and took a bite of a hot wing while his New York boo laughed at the reaction.

To be clear, the woman that he went with to the Verzuz event still hasn't been identified at press time. Maybe this will spark up more interest in that process, but it seems like too innocuous and now irrelevant to really make an uproar over.

Nelly & Ashanti Collabs

Elsewhere, Nelly and Ashanti's wholesome reminiscing also centers around their music. During a recent Cocoa Butter interview, he picked his favorite song of hers and gave some background as to why.

"'Rain on Me' was at a different time in our relationship," the St. Lunatic remarked before picking his final answer. "We gon’ slide that along and stick with 'Baby.' [...] Some of those records include my brother Ja [Rule]. But ‘Baby’ is all my wife. I’m riding with that one."

The couple has only collaborated on 2008's "Body On Me" and 2024's "This Lil' Game We Play" alongside Jermaine Dupri and Juicy J. We will see what their next big step as a partnership is, and whether or not they have more spicy questions to ask.

