Sharon Stone recently confirmed long-running rumors that she went on a date with Nelly, and confirmed there was never a second one.

Nelly may be happily married to Ashanti now, but at one point in time, he was still playing the field. Apparently, he even went on a date with Sharon Stone once, though evidently, things didn't work out between them. The actress made the revelation during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, also confirming that there was never a second date.

Stone isn't the only woman Nelly went on a date with before rekindling his romance with Ashanti, however. He also brought someone with him to a Verzuz event back in 2021, the very same night he made a move to win the songstress back.

Ashanti questioned him about this during an installment of Hot Ones' "Versus" series last month, though he decided to keep his lips sealed.

Nelly & Ashanti

"I have a question… I may regret this," Ashanti said at the time. "You mentioned you brought someone with you to Verzuz… who was that?" Nelly responded, "You know what, I don’t even remember that lady. She was a nobody." Ultimately, he ate a hot wing.

Now that Nelly has found his special someone, the two of them appear to be happier than ever. They even welcomed their first child together last July. In honor of his first birthday a few weeks ago, they threw their son a Kunda and Friends-themed party. Various high-profile guests were in attendance, including LL Cool JLloyd, and many more. The co-creator of Kunda and Friends, Louisa Kiwana Olafuyi, even flew to Long Island all the way from Uganda for the special day.

"We cannot believe KK is 1,” the happy couple told PEOPLE of the occasion. “This year has flown by and we have enjoyed every minute of seeing his milestones, funny moments and growth. He brings us and our family so much joy.”

