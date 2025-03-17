Ashanti Says "Never Say Never" When Explaining Rekindling Romance With Husband Nelly

Ashanti has some advice for those considering rekindling an old flame—just like she did with Nelly. In 2023, the singer and the “Ride With Me” rapper tied the knot, just a year after finding their way back to each other. Their love story, marked by a decade-long separation, led them back to a place neither expected—marriage and parenthood. The couple now shares a son, Kareem, and for Ashanti, this new chapter is a testament to fate. During a press run for her latest film No Address, Ashanti spoke with REVOLT’s Ty Cole about what it takes to make a second chance at love work. “Be true to yourself. You can't force it,” she said. “What's meant to be will always be. Regardless of time, regardless of circumstances. When it's meant to be, it'll be. You have to trust that. I’m living proof.”

Ashanti and Nelly’s unexpected reunion began in September 2021 when they embraced during the Verzuz battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule. That moment reignited their connection, paving the way for something deeper. Ashanti reflected on how marriage and motherhood have reshaped her perspective. “Family first—being married and having a child. My mindset is bigger, more expansive,” she said. “I wrote a children’s book, and now I want to focus on creating for kids. I’ve always loved children—I even worked at a daycare once. But now? That love is multiplied by a million.” Ashanti later joined The Angie Martinez Show, where she shared more about her new life as a mother and her rekindled romance with Nelly. The two discussed the idea of “spinning the block” and whether revisiting past relationships is wise.

Ashanti & Nelly

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned? Never say never,” Ashanti said. “That’s number one. What’s meant for you will be, no matter what you think, no matter the timing. The universe always finds a way.” “It has to be real. And you have to grow,” Ashanti explained. “You can’t spin the block and keep tripping over the same cracks. You have to evolve past whatever caused the break in the first place. Maturity, understanding, and mutual respect—that’s what made it work for us.”