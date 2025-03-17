Ashanti Says "Never Say Never" When Explaining Rekindling Romance With Husband Nelly

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 309 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Finals-New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces
Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Singer Ashanti performs during halftime during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Ashanti and Nelly first met in 2003 at the Grammy Awards press conference where Nelly announced Ashanti's R&B nomination for "Foolish."

Ashanti has some advice for those considering rekindling an old flame—just like she did with Nelly. In 2023, the singer and the “Ride With Me” rapper tied the knot, just a year after finding their way back to each other. Their love story, marked by a decade-long separation, led them back to a place neither expected—marriage and parenthood. The couple now shares a son, Kareem, and for Ashanti, this new chapter is a testament to fate. During a press run for her latest film No Address, Ashanti spoke with REVOLT’s Ty Cole about what it takes to make a second chance at love work. “Be true to yourself. You can't force it,” she said. “What's meant to be will always be. Regardless of time, regardless of circumstances. When it's meant to be, it'll be. You have to trust that. I’m living proof.”

Ashanti and Nelly’s unexpected reunion began in September 2021 when they embraced during the Verzuz battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule. That moment reignited their connection, paving the way for something deeper. Ashanti reflected on how marriage and motherhood have reshaped her perspective. “Family first—being married and having a child. My mindset is bigger, more expansive,” she said. “I wrote a children’s book, and now I want to focus on creating for kids. I’ve always loved children—I even worked at a daycare once. But now? That love is multiplied by a million.” Ashanti later joined The Angie Martinez Show, where she shared more about her new life as a mother and her rekindled romance with Nelly. The two discussed the idea of “spinning the block” and whether revisiting past relationships is wise.

More: Ashanti Reveals She Tried To Reconcile With Irv Gotti Before He Passed Away

Ashanti & Nelly

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned? Never say never,” Ashanti said. “That’s number one. What’s meant for you will be, no matter what you think, no matter the timing. The universe always finds a way.” “It has to be real. And you have to grow,” Ashanti explained. “You can’t spin the block and keep tripping over the same cracks. You have to evolve past whatever caused the break in the first place. Maturity, understanding, and mutual respect—that’s what made it work for us.”

After years of ups and downs, Ashanti and Nelly officially reunited in early 2023. Their original love story spanned from 2003 to 2013, but their decade apart gave them perspective. “We both moved on, dated other people,” Ashanti admitted. “But then you start to see things differently. Like, damn… maybe it wasn’t so bad.” Looking back, Ashanti told Entertainment Tonight that she never imagined this outcome. “Never in a million years did I think we’d be here,” she said. “Ten years ago? Maybe. But after our breakup? I didn’t think we’d even speak again.” Love has its own timing, and for Ashanti and Nelly, the right time came back around.

More: Ashanti Reveals Why She's Ready To Have More Children With Nelly
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
JuicyFest 2024 - Auckland Relationships Ashanti Reveals Why She's Ready To Have More Children With Nelly 1374
2022 MTV VMAs – Arrivals Relationships Irv Gotti Discusses Gunna, Drake, And Ashanti On "Drink Champs" 3.5K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Original Content Ashanti's Reign: The Importance Of Murder Inc's First Lady 19.5K
Angel Ball 2012 Relationships Nelly & Ashanti: Relationship Timeline 2.3K