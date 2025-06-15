Ashanti & Nelly Navigate Their Rekindled Romance In Trailer For New Reality Series

Ashanti and Nelly's new reality series, "Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together," premieres on June 26 on Peacock.

Ashanti and Nelly rekindled their romance back in 2022 after roughly a decade apart, and they've celebrated several major milestones together since. In July of last year, they welcomed their first child together just a few months after tying the knot. Now, they've teamed up for a new reality series about their life, Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together. The show is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on June 26, and recently, its official trailer was released.

In it, they're seen navigating public events together, discussing where to live, having different parenting styles, and more.

"Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together...follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life, and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers," an official press release about the series reads. "Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love's second chances."

Read More: Ashanti Reacts To SZA Paying Homage To One Of Her Iconic Looks At The BET Awards

Is Ashanti Pregnant Again?

The new series may not be the only thing Ashanti and Nelly have to look forward to these days, however. They're rumored to have another little one on the way, though at the time of writing, this has not been confirmed.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club a few weeks back, Keyshia Cole even mentioned the rumored pregnancy as if it were confirmed. "Shout-out to Ashanti, 'cause I mean, she's amazing. She got a baby, she's pregnant again," she alleged at the time. This sparked confusion among fans, prompting her to follow up.

"My apologies... I shouldn't have said that," she wrote in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. "I thought she announced it. If that isn't true then I apologize."

During an interview with REVOLT earlier this year, Ashanti explained what it takes to make a rekindled romance work. “Be true to yourself. You can't force it,” she said. “What's meant to be will always be. Regardless of time, regardless of circumstances. When it's meant to be, it'll be. You have to trust that. I’m living proof.”

Read More: Keyshia Cole Apologizes After Boldly Announcing That Ashanti Was Allegedly Pregnant Again

