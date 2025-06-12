SZA is no stranger to paying homage to her fellow icons, and it looks like she did just that at the 2025 BET Awards earlier this week. The “Kill Bill” performer popped out in a stunning yellow leopard print dress, which Versace released as part of their Spring 2002 collection. She wasn’t the first to rock the gown at the awards show, however.

Ashanti did it back in 2002, and shared a heartfelt message about the apparent tribute on her Instagram Story last night, as captured by The Shade Room. “Awwww this is so dope!” she wrote, sharing a post showing both of their looks side by side. “Not sure if it was intentional, but the vibe is super love [heart emojis]. Love me some @sza.”

This isn’t the first time the two songstresses have shown each other love, however. In 2021, SZA spotted Ashanti at the MTV Video Music Awards, and took the opportunity to tell her how much she meant to her growing up.

Read More: Keyshia Cole Apologizes After Boldly Announcing That Ashanti Was Allegedly Pregnant Again

Ashanti BET Awards 2025

She even revealed that when she was around 12, she waited for hours at a bookstore for her autograph. “I had braces in and everything — I have a picture of us together — and your mom was like, ‘You’re so sweet!'” SZA explained. “It was so amazing. I would wait a million years for you, for the rest of my life. You’re so amazing, you’re such a huge inspiration for me. You’re, like, perfect. You’ve been perfect my whole life – I don’t know what you’re doing!”

Ashanti went on to share the sweet video on Instagram, making it clear that the feeling is mutual.