"106 & Park" Reunion At BET Awards Brings Fans Tears Of Joy

2025 BET Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Big Tigger, Keshia Chante, Free, Julissa Bermudez, and Terrence J of 106 &amp; Park speak onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
"106 & Park," which debuted in 2000, was canceled in 2014. But the network brought it back one last time at their award show last night.

In the early 2000s to mid-2010s, lovers of hip-hop and R&B all rushed to their televisions to turn on 106 & Park. The countdown-based music video program was a hit for BET for over a decade. From the hosts to the anticipation of who was going to be featured every episode had viewers in a chokehold.

However, 106 & Park sadly came to an end in 2014. It did have plans to move to digital platforms after that, but that didn't last all that long.

But with it being the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards last night, they decided to reunite the hosts and some of the show's most memorable performers. It was a nostalgic filled scene at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles as Free, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Big Tigger, Terrence J, and Bow Wow were all brought back.

Terrence J spoke with VIBE briefly about how wild it felt to see how big the show was and still is. "BET and 106 & Park created this iconic culture. A brand. A legacy. And to sit here 25 years later, trading stories and realizing how many lives were impacted, it’s surreal."

2025 BET Awards

The performances also helped set the stage on fire with Ashanti, Jim Jones, Amerie, Mya, Keyshia Cole, T.I., B2K, Bow Wow, and Jermaine Dupri all did their thing.

BET Awards' viewers were soaking up every minute of the 20-minute-long segment, with many crying tears of joy.

Internet Reactions

"Yoooooooo. This 106 & Park segment got me reminiscing my childhood. Jesus Christ. TIME FLIES! #BETAwards," one Twitter user writes while including a crying man GIF. Another goes, "Honestly BET could put 106&Park in a box set, music videos included, and I’d buy it! Soooooooooooooo much sitting in their archives."

Moreover, the artists who brought the house down were also showered with praise. "Keyshia Cole, Mya, Amerie, T.I., Ashanti, B2K. I really miss those 106 & Park days." "Ashanti’s debut really did have the 106&Park countdown in a chokehold. as did rock wit u. chile… listen lol," says another.

Overall, the 106 & Park reunion was a massive success as was the entire BET Awards. That could be said for Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, SZA, Doechii, who all came away with wins last night.

