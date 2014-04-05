106 & park
- Pop CultureCordae Says Kai Cenat Streams Are Current Generation's "106 & Park"Cordae was referring more to the cultural impact, rather than Cenat's content.By Ben Mock
- MusicKeshia Chante Explains The Origins Of Bow Wow BeefKeshai Chante talked about her shaky origins with Bow Wow.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWhy Was Chief Keef Banned From The BET Awards?BET finally lifted their 10-year ban on Chief Keef and he'll be performing this weekend as part of the Hip-Hop 50 medley.By Aron A.
- MusicJermaine Dupri Doubles Down On 106 & Park StatementThe exec says he was the one to give his protege the nickname “Mr. 106 & Park.”By Kairi Coe
- GramDa Brat Goes Off On Bow Wow For Countering Jermaine Dupri's "106 & Park" ClaimDupri says he created the show, something Brat cosigned, but Bow & BET's former president Stephen Hill claim that's not the case.By Erika Marie
- MusicJermaine Dupri Says He Created "106 & Park" For Bow WowThe megaproducer is shedding light on how one of BET's most memorable shows was developed.By Erika Marie
- TVAJ Calloway Remembers 106 & Park On Its 22nd AnniversaryA.J. Calloway might have hinted at the show's reboot.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMichelle Williams Is Tired Of Being Called "Clumsy" Due To "106 & Park" FallBack in 2004, she took a tumble while performing live with Destiny's Child.By Erika Marie
- MusicBow Wow Rejects Revival Of "106 & Park": "BET Just Don't Get It"He added that the network "[needs] help and they [need it] Bad!"By Erika Marie
- TVBow Wow Wants Top Exec Position At BET: "It's Time For New Energy"The rapper mentioned that he spoke with Diddy about working at REVOLT but said "he wouldn't give me the position I want."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureA.J. Calloway Fired From "Extra" Following Sexual Misconduct AccusationsThe host has denied the allegations.By Erika Marie
- News106 & Park Will No Longer Air On TV As Of DecemberBET's iconic countdown show will transition to a digital-only platform in 2015.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDeJ Loaf On 106 & ParkDeJ Loaf pays a visit to 106 & Park.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsLil Kim Talks Nicki Minaj, Motherhood On 106 & ParkLil Kim pays a visit to BET's 106 & Park.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Durk On "106 & Park"Li lDurk talks about his crush on Teyana Taylor and making the XXL Freshman list on "106 & Park."By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsAugust Alsina Says He's Cool With Trey Songz, Talks 106 & Park IncidentAugust Alsina speaks on his feud with Trey Songz, as well as his appearance on 106 & Park where he refused to discuss the beef.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Boosie Reveals The Title Of His New AlbumLil Boosie hits up BET's 106 & Park and reveals the title of his forthcoming album, due out in July.By Rose Lilah
- BeefAugust Alsina Shuts Down Question About Trey Songz Beef On 106 & ParkAugust Alsina appeared on BET's 106 & Park and shut down Keyshia Chante when she asked about his R&Beef with Trey Songz.By Rose Lilah
