The 2025 BET Awards were a pretty monumental affair for a few reasons. Big wins and performances peppered the ceremony's 25th anniversary all throughout, and fans loved the reunion of 106 & Park. But there were some missing names among the familiar faces, including Rocsi Diaz and AJ Calloway.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, both of them took to the social media platform to apologize for their absence. If you aren't familiar with 106 & Park, the BET music video show was an iconic countdown of the best songs and videos of the moment.

"I'm so sorry if I let you down," Rocsi Diaz captioned her IG post. "Just know I tried everything possible to be a part of the 106 & Park reunion it really meant a lot to me to be there with my fellow host[s]. 106 was by far the best thing that's ever happened to my life. [...] So just know it was because of an immediate job opportunity I was unable to take part in the reunion. [...] Thank you @bet for being understanding and for your support @jessecollinsent @connieorlando and Scott Mills. most of all thank you @stephengranthill for giving me the shot to be a part of history."

Read More: Judge In Diddy Trial Rules On His Motion For A Mistrial

106 & Park BET Awards

"When you're on a plane and your phone blows up because you missed a huge night for the best and livest audience in the world!" AJ Calloway wrote in his Instagram message. "I'm so sorry I couldn't make it tonight I'm literally still in the air. I tried, honestly but it didn't work out. Much love to my BET family and I know we will do something where we all can make it and hopefully let everyone who wants to join us pull up as well!"

"We had no idea that is would have the global impact that it did," AJ Calloway expressed on 106 & Park's 22nd anniversary. "To the fans of 106 thank you for the constant love, we love you right back probably more than you love us!"