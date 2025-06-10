Snoop Dogg Performs Iconic Medley After Delivering Touching Acceptance Speech At The BET Awards

Jun 7, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Snoop Dogg performs prior to the game between Edmonton Elks and BC Lions at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg was honored with the Ultimate Icon Tribute Award and put one heck of show afterwards to wrap up his evening.

Snoop Dogg has done so much for the genre of hip-hop as a rapper, but also as an entrepreneur. The West Coast legend paved the way for a lot of artists to pursue other avenues outside of music to give MCs endless possibilities to succeed. These reasons and more are why the Death Row Records owner earned the Ultimate Icon Tribute Award at the 2025 BET Awards last night.

The Doggystyle visionary won over fellow greats Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey, and Kirk Franklin, all of whom he shouted out during his eight-minute-long acceptance speech. He started with Kirk first and thanked him for how much his music meant to him and his late mother

He also added, as caught by PEOPLE, "I appreciate when you performed at my mother's funeral — you've been a part of my family and I'm so honored to see you get that tonight. So, Kirk, love you and your family."

Foxx was up next and Snoop Dogg had some touching words for him. "[God] was good to you, that's why you're still here," referencing Foxx's near-fatal stroke in April 2023. "And I'm loving what you're doing right now with your girls. You've got queens in your life. You're gonna be alright."

He then turned his focus to Mariah saying, "I always say this to you — when I was in the county jail in 1990, 'Visions of Love' would come on on Saturday mornings, and we would race to the TV just to see you. When I finally got a chance to meet you and do a record with you, you always treated me like family, and it's always been like that. I love you MC."

2025 BET Awards

There were so many other people that Snoop was grateful for, especially Dr. Dre, who he has worked with for over 30 years. His educators, BET, his family and more all received appreciation from the hitmaker.

His wife, Shante, is also a major reason for his success as he lovingly details, "See, this is why I'm so rock solid. This is why I'm able to deal with all of the things I'm able to deal with. I've got God in my life, and I've got a queen in my life. No matter what, she held me down, she hold me down, she's always been there for me. She's always been my everything. That's why she's on stage tonight. That's why she's in my life."

But after that emotional speech, it was time to celebrate for Mr. D.O. Double G.

He went onstage to perform one heck of medley as Charlie Wilson, Warren G, and Kurupt assisted him. "Gin and Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Beautiful," "Nuthin' But A "G" Thang," and "Ain't No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)" were all included.

The crowd was absolutely loving it and it capped off a brilliant night for Snoop Dogg.

