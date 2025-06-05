Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of May 2025

With numerous stars dropping music in May, we are taking a look at the hottest rap albums & songs of the last month.

We are just a couple of weeks away from the official start of Summer, and there is no doubt that artists are about to take advantage of this. The summer is the perfect time to drop. Overall, it's festival season, and everyone is outside. That said, May was also a great month for hip-hop. We had a return single from Clipse, an Album of the Year contender from Billy Woods, and much more. Below, you can HotNewHipHop's favorite releases of the past month.

Billy Woods - G*******

Mike & Tony Steltzer - Pinball II

Key Glock - Glockaveli

Bruiser Wolf - Potluck

Clipse - “Ace Trumpets”

Joey Bada$$ - "Crash Dummy"

Little Simz - "Young"

Lil Tecca - "Owa Owa"

Lucki - "Diamond Stitching"

