Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of May 2025

We are just a couple of weeks away from the official start of Summer, and there is no doubt that artists are about to take advantage of this. The summer is the perfect time to drop. Overall, it's festival season, and everyone is outside. That said, May was also a great month for hip-hop. We had a return single from Clipse, an Album of the Year contender from Billy Woods, and much more. Below, you can HotNewHipHop's favorite releases of the past month.