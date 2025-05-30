They came with photos. Court documents. Police reports. Sworn testimony. Like hundreds of thousands of others, Megan Thee Stallion, Cassie Ventura, and Halle Bailey all stood up in public, in courtrooms, or both, against men who allegedly harmed them. Still, the response from much of the public wasn't support. It was suspicion. Dismissal. Mockery. In a culture that loves Black women's aesthetics but denies their suffering, evidence alone apparently isn't enough. You can be shot, assaulted, harassed, and still be called a liar—even long after your abuser is convicted.

Although there have been legal systems who have identified them as victims, much of the court of public opinion has not given Megan, Cassie, or Halle grace. It's something that many women understand. What these three experienced is not aberrational, but part of a lineage of disbelief. It is something that has trailed Black women across generations and industries.

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) remains one of the most pervasive yet under-addressed forms of gender-based violence, and Black women are among the most at-risk populations in the United States. According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 40 percent of Black women will experience physical or sexual violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime. It is a rate significantly higher than that of other racial groups in the U.S.

Homicide data is equally chilling. Black women are more likely to be killed by a current or former partner than any other racial group of women, and nearly half of all homicides involving Black women are committed by a partner or ex. Despite this, Black women are less likely to seek help from law enforcement or the legal system, often due to a deep mistrust of institutions, fear of not being believed, and the societal pressure to protect men, even at the expense of their own safety. The silence around IPV in Black communities isn't born of denial. It’s born of historical survival strategies. Yet, silence doesn’t protect us. Awareness, and naming the system, is part of our protection now.

The Pattern, Not The Exception

There's a reason why people continue to doubt Megan, regardless of what was presented in court against Tory Lanez. There's also a reason why Cassie has also been doubted, despite evidence of physical violence and alleged threats against her from or on behalf of Sean "Diddy" Combs. And there's a reason why Halle's restraining order against the father of her son, rapper DDG, was met with pushback rather than overall solidarity. It isn't a mystery, it's misogynoir, a term coined to describe the specific, systemic way Black women are disbelieved, disrespected, and discarded at the intersection of race and gender.

When Anita Hill sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, detailing how Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her, she, too, was not met with empathy. Hill found herself on the receiving end of smirks and an avalanche of character assassination. Shocking photos of a battered, bruised, and bloodied Rihanna circulated years ago following a domestic violence incident with Chris Brown. From then until today, the singer is still chastised by some as being the aggressor. Eva Marcille claimed she had to move homes because her ex, singer Kevin McCall, was emotionally, mentally, and physically abusive amid him taunting her online and calling her a liar. When 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington accused Mike Tyson of rape in 1992, many in the media painted her as a gold digger.

FKA twigs sued movie star Shia LaBeouf in 2020 for sexual battery, assault, and emotional abuse. His sympathizers accused her of trying to take him down in his prime. Tina Turner, long before the Oprah interviews, had to tour the world dragging her trauma behind her just to be believed. She eventually moved out of the U.S. to find solace.

Songbird Michel'le, who publicly revealed that Dr. Dre broke her nose, cracked her ribs, and gave her black eyes during their relationship, was met with collective amnesia when Straight Outta Compton erased her entirely. The film sanitized him and her abuse didn't make the final cut. There is also Dee Barnes, a journalist and TV host who was brutally assaulted by Dr. Dre in 1991. Her career was derailed, not his. She later revealed she became homeless, while Dre went on to Apple deals and public redemption arcs with almost no accountability.

Additionally, there is Drew Dixon, the former Def Jam executive who accused Russell Simmons of rape in the On The Record documentary. Several women came forward against Simmons, who has taken refuge from legal proceedings in Bali, Indonesia. Author and activist Sil Lai Abrams also accused Simmons of sexual harassment. Her allegations were featured in On The Record, which faced challenges with distribution after Oprah Winfrey withdrew her support of the explosive documentary.

Andrea Kelly, ex-wife of R. Kelly, has publicly detailed years of alleged physical and emotional abuse during their marriage. She recounted harrowing experiences, including allegedly being hogtied, raped, and contemplating suicide due to the trauma. Still, as R. Kelly remains incarcerated for what could be the remainder of his life on separate sexual misconduct charges, some fans continue to blame victims who, they say, were actively involved with R. Kelly because of his wealth, status, and power.

There is also the tale of Kimberly Osorio, former editor of The Source magazine. In 2005, she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the publication's co-founders, David Mays and Raymond "Benzino" Scott. She alleged that the workplace was rife with misogyny, including the viewing of pornographic images in the office and derogatory remarks about women. Osorio also claimed she was terminated in retaliation for complaining. A jury reportedly awarded her $7.5 million.

Misogynoir doesn't always announce itself. Sometimes it wears the face of indifference. It posts laughing emojis under trauma or refuses to speak at all if a woman seeks legal help. What links Megan, Cassie, and Halle, aside from their talent and vulnerability, is the pop cultural instinct to doubt them. It requires not one form of evidence but all of it. Court filings, medical documents, video footage, scars, tears, and composure, all at once. To be a Black woman in this world, especially those with success and a platform, is to live inside that skepticism.

And when the abuser is someone famous, powerful, or beloved? That doubt calcifies into denial.

Megan Thee Stallion Vs. Tory Lanez

Fast-forward to 2020, and Megan Thee Stallion, one of the most visible rappers in the world, was mocked online after being shot and naming Tory Lanez as the person who pulled the trigger. To make matters worse, she initially kept her mouth shut about her assailant until she was being taunted. Megan stayed silent for days, not out of fear of Lanez, Megan would later reveal, but out of fear for her life in the presence of police.

"I'm scared. There's a helicopter over us and some more sh*t," she said in a video. "Why the f*ck would I tell the laws there's a gun in this car and this n*gga shot me?... I didn't tell the police immediately right then 'cause I didn't want to die."

When she finally said his name on Instagram Live, the backlash was instant. Internet trolls called her a liar. People in comment sections accused her of trying to "ruin" Lanez's career. She denied having a sexual relationship with Lanez, but when Megan admitted that wasn't true, critics used it as a reason to not believe her at all.

Despite surgeries, police involvement, and a trial that led to a 10-year sentence for Lanez, the reaction from many in Hip Hop wasn't support. Drake made jokes and dropped a thinly veiled diss accusing her of lying. 50 Cent shared memes comparing her to Jussie Smollett. And five years later, countless fans continue to accuse Megan of lying, even when medical records confirmed bullet fragments in her feet. There was also Lanez's jailhouse call where he admitted to being intoxicated and apologized for his behavior. Yet, none of that matters to critics who have been hellbent in publicly calling Megan a liar. Black women are often told we're too loud to be victims, too successful to be in danger, and too visible to be harmed in private.

Even with evidence, women must perform pain convincingly or not be believed at all. By the time the trial began in December 2022, it wasn't only Lanez on trial. It was Megan's credibility. Every detail of her story, body, and sexual history was dissected in court and online. The default setting for many was disbelief. Then, Lanez was convicted on three felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He was later sentenced to 10 years in prison. The law may have spoken, but the Megan Thee Stallion smear campaign has yet to cease.

Lanez's fans continue to circulate conspiracy theories, pointing the finger at Megan, her former best friend Kelsey Nicole who was at the scene of the shooting, Roc Nation, and anyone who may offer words of support to the Houston star. After the sentencing, Megan reemerged with an op-ed piece for The New York Times. She wrote it to remind people she was human and being strong didn't mean she hadn't been hurt. Although she was believed in court, that didn't mean she felt safe in the world.

Cassie Ventura & The United States Vs. Sean "Diddy" Combs

Then, when Cassie Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy in 2023, alleging rape, trafficking, and years of domestic abuse, the response should have been a collective horror. The singer and Bad Boy Records mogul carried on a public relationship for approximatedly 11 years, beginning when Cassie was just a teenager, a year older than the age of Diddy's twin daughters now. Instead, many saw Cassie's legal effort as a quick cash grab.

In the 35-page civil complaint, Cassie detailed extensive allegations of abuse, including rape, beatings, forced drug use, and trafficking to other men under Combs' control. The timeline was horrifying, but for many in the industry, it wasn't surprising. Stories of Diddy's alleged habits, kinks, and wild parties have plagued him for the entirety of his career.

Less than 24 hours after Cassie filed her complaint, Diddy quietly paid a reported $20 million to settle with his ex-girlfriend. No statement of guilt, just a check and a public shrug. For some, this was confirmation enough. Yet, among Diddy supporters, it sparked outrage at Cassie. Why didn't she leave? Why didn't she just say no? What's the point now? Why settle?

This story didn't end with a payout. It deepened within the following months. Several others came forward with federal lawsuits accusing Combs of rape and abuse. One case detailed an alleged assault of a 17-year-old girl. Then came the raids of federal agents storming Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes in Spring 2024. This was part of a sex trafficking investigation connected to the same behaviors Cassie outlined in court filings.

Still, it took a video for people to believe her—sort of. Even following CNN releasing surveillance footage showing Combs violently assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016, describing exactly what she told police, her involvement in Diddy's antics was questioned. He was seen chasing her, grabbing her by the neck, throwing her to the floor, kicking her, and dragging her by her hair. No audio or edits. Just a silent confirmation of everything people claimed was too extreme to be real.

Suddenly, the silence cracked. Artists who's previously said nothing scrambled to delete old photos. Combs' lawyers contended the clip was altered by CNN. Yet, the culture still hadn't asked the right question of, how did we let this go on so long? Cassie's abuse didn't start in secret. The rumors were always there, but so was the machinery that protected him—wealth, power, image, nostalgia. No one wanted to believe the mogul who brought us Bad Boy, Revolt, Ciroc, and half of the '90s music that has been staples in our personal and pop culture history could also be capable of orchestrated violence.

So, the industry chose not to look.

Cassie stayed quiet for nearly a decade. Not because she didn't have anything to say, but because when you're fighting someone with that much power, silence is often the safest move. When she did speak, the response wasn't gratitude, it was interrogation. Like Megan, Cassie came with receipts, court paperwork, and named eyewitnesses. Even after taking the stand in Combs' case and sharing details others would have taken to the grave, Cassie has been called Combs' partner in crime, not his victim. With all of that, her pain still has to meet a cultural threshold before it was taken seriously, if at all.

Halle Bailey Vs. DDG

The most recent example didn't come with a courtroom livestream or public statements about abuse. Weeks ago, reports surfaced that Halle Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Darry Dwayne Granberry Jr., known as DDG. The court documents revealed allegations of physical, emotional, and verbal abuse, even including photos of her chipped tooth and bruised body. A judge found her claims credible enough to grant protection. The order mandates that DDG stay at least 100 yards away from Halle and their 17-month-old son, Halo, until a hearing on June 6. It also reportedly prohibits him from contacting them directly or indirectly, including through social media.

Further, Halle's court filings detail a disturbing pattern of alleged abuse that escalated after their breakup in October 2024. In one incident from January 2025, during a custody exchange, DDG allegedly became agitated when Halle inquired about their son's return schedule. "We fought each other, wrestling and tussling," Halle said in documents. "At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain."

Although the singer also provided photographic evidence of her injuries to court, people took to the internet to call her the abuser. They accused of her of lying about her injuries to destroy DDG's reputation.

Another alarming event occurred in March 2025, when DDG allegedly entered Halle's home without permission and sent her a photo of her empty bed, insiniuating infidelity. Days later, during a reported confrontation about their son's visitation, DDG is accused of destroying Halle's Ring camera and throwing her phone out of his car window after a heated argument. She filed a police report over the incident, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Moreover, Bailey expressed concerns about DDG's online behavior, stating that he used his substantial social media following to harass and intimidate her. She reported receiving threats and hate messages from his fans, exacerbating her fears for her and Halo's safety.

"Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans," Halle stated. "He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media."

Despite the gravity of these allegations and the legal actions taken, public response has been notably divided. People took to social media, podcasts, and blogs to chastise the Little Mermaid star. She was told that the order was an desperate effort to keep DDG away from their son.

“Why Didn’t She Leave?” The Blueprint Of Modern-Day Abuse

I. Coercive Control Isn’t Just Violence, But Architecture

Abuse doesn’t always show up in bruises. It often arrives dressed as romance. What begins as grand gestures and obsessive attention quickly turns into control with a flood of texts, overprotectiveness disguised as love, and a slow erasure of independence. A victim may be isolated from friends while the abuser manages her image and inserts himself into her work. When she pushes back, he gaslights by rewriting the past, questioning her memory, blaming her reactions. It escalates quietly as he controls the money, pressures her into sex, monitors her movement, and threatens her reputation if she talks. In high-profile relationships, this control is fortified by staff, security, NDAs, and fan loyalty.

It can look like a fairytale at first. This is what professionals call love bombing. The attention is constant, the praise excessive, and the connection feels instant and overwhelming. Yet, behind the whirlwind is an intent to destabilize. Love bombing isn’t affection, it’s an early tactic of coercive control meant to accelerate emotional dependency. Soon after, the relationship shifts. He begins gaslighting her by denying her experience, twisting her memories, and making her feel responsible for his moods. Her instincts start to dim under the weight of his corrections.

From there, isolation sets in. He positions her friends as jealous, her family as toxic, her team as disloyal. He becomes the only safe space, even as he becomes the threat. What might sound like jealousy to outsiders by policing outfits, interrogating social media posts, or flipping out over innocent interactions, is actually emotional blackmail. Her choices become guided by fear of his reactions. Everything is conditional. And, in many cases, the control is framed as devotion, with the abuser presenting himself as the one who “truly cares.” In reality, it’s ownership with a soft voice, a calculated erosion of autonomy, reinforced by the illusion of love.

Many survivors experience what advocacy professionals define as structural abuse. It's a calculated use of money, sex, reputation, and access to entrap a partner. Financial abuse often begins subtly by encouraging her to quit her job, promises to handle her career, or offers to manage her finances. Over time, she loses access to her income and becomes dependent on him for survival. Sexual coercion is another layer where consent is not freely given but extracted through pressure, guilt, or fear of retaliation. He doesn’t always force her. He punishes her emotionally until submission feels safer than resistance. These behaviors are reinforced through intimidation, often without a single punch. Slamming doors, breaking phones, or making veiled threats keep her compliant. In high-profile relationships, surveillance becomes literal.

She’s tracked, monitored, and controlled by people on his payroll. When all else fails, he weaponizes her public image, what advocates call reputational abuse. He threatens to “ruin her,” leak content, or paint her as unstable or a willing participant. This type of abuse doesn’t leave physical marks, but it leaves lasting fear. In the court of public opinion, the damage is often permanent.

III. Survival Isn’t Staying: The Psychological Trap That Follows Abuse

Leaving an abusive relationship isn’t about willpower but about breaking free from a system built to keep you tethered. What the public often fails to understand is the role of trauma bonding, a psychological condition where the cycles of abuse—explosion, apology, and affection—create a biochemical loop that mimics love. Survivors aren’t just choosing to stay, they’re conditioned to crave the calm that follows the chaos. This is a key tactic in cyclical abuse. After harming her, he becomes her comfort. He isolates her, then makes himself her only support system.

Each apology deepens the emotional dependency. Add to this the threat of emotional blackmail (“If you leave, I’ll ruin you,” “No one else will love you,” “Look what I’ve done for you") and what looks like staying is actually fear-based compliance. For women in the public eye, these dynamics are intensified. Leaving doesn’t just mean escaping a person, it means risking public humiliation, career sabotage, or even physical retaliation. When people ask, “Why didn’t she leave?” they’re missing the real question. What did it take for her to survive long enough to even try?

Silence Over Safety

One thing is for sure, this isn't simply about three women with recent allegations. It never was. This isn't to say that men who are accused, those with platforms and power, don't always face backlash. However, time and time again, we've seen this be temporary. Deny, discredit, distract, and lay low long enough to rebrand. The audience usually plays along. They unfollow the victim. Fans stream the abuser's latest project. They ask, "Why now?" and "What's her motive?" and "Is she trying to ruin his career?" As if these women weren't trying to survive.

What would it take for people to believe a woman, or at least take her allegations seriously, the first time? Before the leaks, footage...before she has to expose her trauma? Because here's the truth: If Megan wasn't believed after the conviction, if Cassie wasn't believed until a video surfaced, if Halle wasn't defended after filing in court, what else do women have to give before they're allowed to be heard?