Kanye West Accuses Cassie Of Extorting Diddy With Sexual Assault Allegations In Latest Bizarre Rant

Kanye West has been making all kinds of headlines in recent days for his controversial antics on social media.

Kanye West called out Cassie on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday as his controversial antics on the platform have continued for weeks on end. This time around, he bizarrely accused the singer of trying to extort Diddy by hitting him with allegations of sexual assault, last year. “HOW EVERY N***A YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF,” West asked. “SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF?” In another post, he added: “CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK. THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME.”

Cassie initially filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, accusing him of allegedly subjecting her to a decade-long "cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking." The two sides reached a private settlement within 24 hours of the accusations becoming public. Months later, CNN published video of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles back in 2016. Diddy has denied any wrongdoing in the relationship and maintains his innocence against the allegations. He currently is residing behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty.

Kanye West's Twitter Antics

Diddy and Cassie aren't the only celebrities Kanye West has mentioned on social media in recent days. On Monday night, he also called out Playboi Carti, accusing him of contacting Kim Kardashian in an effort to collaborate with North West. "SO KIM GOT THE NAME AND LIKENESS OVER MY BLACK CHILDREN," he wrote. "SO A WHITE WOMEN HAS CONTROL OVER THE NAME AND LIKENESS OF MY BLACK CHILDREN AND THEN SPEAKS TO CARTI ABOUT PUTTING MY DAUGHTER ON A SONG WITH HIM THESE DUMB AS CELEBRITIES BE TRYING TO PLAY WITH ME IN MY FACE."

Additionally, Kanye West called out Future and Metro Boomin for ghosting him after they discussed a remix for "Like That." He also criticized Tyler, the Creator and said he copied his style for his newest album, Chromakopia.

