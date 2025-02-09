Kanye West Mocks Diddy's Assault Video With New Merch Inspired By Cassie's Outfit

Kanye West also praised Adolf Hitler during the wild rant.

Kanye West shared a picture of new Yeezy merch featuring what appears to be the same hoodie that Cassie wears in the video of Diddy assaulting her at a hotel back in 2016. During his wild rant on X (formerly Twitter), he posted the hoodie alongside a screenshot from the clip while branding it "The Love Hoodie." In follow-up posts, he came to the disgraced Bad Boy mogul's defense as well.

“Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency? ....Im just asking for a friend," West wrote in one of the posts. Diddy is currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. In another one of West's post, he asked Donald Trump to pardon him. Tagging the president, he wrote: "PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF."

Kanye West Praises Adolf Hitler

In addition to showing love to Diddy, West also praised Adolf Hitler in some of the posts. "IM A NAZI," he wrote in one, while adding in another, ""I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*TCH." He also posted: "Hitler was sooooo fresh." The rant comes less than three years after he made a series of antisemitic statements on the same platform, which derailed several business partnerships at the time.

As for Diddy, CNN published the footage of him attacking Cassie, last year. Shortly afterward, he posted a vague apology video on social media. “I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry," he said at the time. Check out more of Kanye West's posts about Diddy above.

