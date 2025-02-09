Kanye West Claims Someone Is Threatening His Children Amid Twitter Outburst

Kanye West has been posting non-stop over the weekend.

Kanye West says someone sent a cruel message to his wife threatening to kill his children while hurling insults at him. He shared a screenshot of the text messages on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday without revealing who sent them. "IM REPOSTING THIS. I DONT THINK IT WAS FAIR TO HAVE IT TAKEN DOWN," West wrote. "THIS WAS SENT TO MY WIFE YESTERDAY. PEOPLE THREATENING TO KILL MY CHILDREN." In the messages, the person complains about West having recently posted about him.

In the replies of the post, fans aren't completely buying the situation. "Yeah he def wrote this himself," one user wrote. Another added: "Whoever it is sounds exactly like you tbh almost as if …" Others were more supportive of the controversial rapper. "Who is this? 'Pull up on North' is the wildest thing I've ever heard. This sounds serious. I pray you navigate the situation well and your family is safe," one fan posted.

Kanye West Defends Diddy & Shows Love To Adolf Hitler

The post comes as West has been making countless controversial posts on the platform over the last two days. He described himself as a Nazi at one point before praising Adolf Hitler as "sooooo fresh." He also shared a screenshot from the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016 and announced that he's selling a hoodie resembling the one she was wearing. At the same time, he joked about domestic violence as well, writing: "Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency? ….Im just asking for a friend."

The antics on social media come as West continues to prepare for the release of his upcoming studio album, Bully. It'll be his first solo venture since partnering with Ty Dolla Sign for a pair of Vultures projects in 2024. Speaking with Justin Laboy for a recent interview, he confirmed he intends to drop it in June to coincide with his daughter North's birthday.

