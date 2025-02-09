Kanye West Targets Taylor Swift In Latest Shocking Post To Spark Outrage

Kanye West called out Taylor Swift in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) as he's been going off on the platform with an absurd amount of controversial statements. Sharing a picture of the singer, West wrote on Sunday morning: "YALL GONE STOP TELLING ME TAYLOR SWITCH IS JEWISH THIS JEWISH LADY IS CLEARLY NOT JEWISH." From there, he turned his attention to Jewish people more broadly.

"MEN WHO WORK FOR JEWS GET CASTRATED BY JEWS BECAUSE THE JEWISH MEN ARE CASTRATED BY THEIR WIVES. HURT PEOPLE HURT PEOPLE," West wrote, before adding in another post, "JEWS WERE BETTER AS SLAVES YOU HAVE TO PUT YOUR JEWS IN THEIR PLACE AND MAKE THEM INTO YOUR SLAVES." The latest antics come after West labeled himself a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler, earlier in the weekend.

Kanye West Defends Diddy

In addition to the Hitler praise, West also came to the defense of Diddy who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn while facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. "I WISH I HAD THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MY DAD THAT PUFF HAS WITH HIS KIDS," West wrote. "PUFF IS A WAY BETTER DAD THAN MY DAD AND A WAY BETTER DAD THAN ME." On top of that, he also shared a screenshot from the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016 and announced that he's selling a hoodie resembling the one she was wearing at the time.