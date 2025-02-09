Kanye West Targets Taylor Swift In Latest Shocking Post To Spark Outrage

BY Cole Blake 3.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artist Kanye West (L) accepts the Video Vanguard Award from recording artist Taylor Swift onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images For MTV)
Kanye West hasn't stopped posting.

Kanye West called out Taylor Swift in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) as he's been going off on the platform with an absurd amount of controversial statements. Sharing a picture of the singer, West wrote on Sunday morning: "YALL GONE STOP TELLING ME TAYLOR SWITCH IS JEWISH THIS JEWISH LADY IS CLEARLY NOT JEWISH." From there, he turned his attention to Jewish people more broadly.

"MEN WHO WORK FOR JEWS GET CASTRATED BY JEWS BECAUSE THE JEWISH MEN ARE CASTRATED BY THEIR WIVES. HURT PEOPLE HURT PEOPLE," West wrote, before adding in another post, "JEWS WERE BETTER AS SLAVES YOU HAVE TO PUT YOUR JEWS IN THEIR PLACE AND MAKE THEM INTO YOUR SLAVES." The latest antics come after West labeled himself a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler, earlier in the weekend.

Read More: Adin Ross Brushes Off Kanye West Canceling Their Stream By Praising Drake Instead

Kanye West Defends Diddy

In addition to the Hitler praise, West also came to the defense of Diddy who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn while facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. "I WISH I HAD THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MY DAD THAT PUFF HAS WITH HIS KIDS," West wrote. "PUFF IS A WAY BETTER DAD THAN MY DAD AND A WAY BETTER DAD THAN ME." On top of that, he also shared a screenshot from the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016 and announced that he's selling a hoodie resembling the one she was wearing at the time.

“Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency? …. Im just asking for a friend," West wrote in another post. The rant comes as West continues to prepare for the release of his upcoming studio album, Bully. It'll be his first solo venture since partnering with Ty Dolla Sign for a pair of Vultures projects in 2024.

Read More: Kanye West Claims His Attention-Seeking Twitter Rant Was A Social Experiment

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience Streetwear Kanye West Mocks Diddy's Assault Video With New Merch Inspired By Cassie's Outfit 3.5K
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers Music Kanye West Calls Himself "Racist" In Lengthy Twitter Tirade 1248
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven Pop Culture Can Kanye West's Apology To The Jewish Community Repair His Reputation? 415
The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience Music Kanye West & Chris Brown Dancing To "Vultures" Upsets Critics: "Two Most Problematic Rappers" 6.2K