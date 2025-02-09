Adin Ross Brushes Off Kanye West Canceling Their Stream By Praising Drake Instead

Adin Ross is the latest streamer to get on Kanye West's bad side, so of course he went right back around to praising Drake in response. Moreover, as part of his unhinged Twitter rant, Ye shared some messages with the streamer warning that if they hop on a call together, he will leave if Adin asks "some dumb s**t." He also told the content creator to call him "sir" and spoke on how Kai Cenat canceled their plans for a link-up. But when Ross responded and called the Chicago artist "sir" four times, he found this condescending and blocked the content creator.

In addition to all that, Adin Ross and Kanye West made various references to the former's Jewish background, which was a big point of controversy in Ye's Twitter rants. The antisemitism also matched up with homophobia, victim-blaming, fat-phobia, misogyny and sexism, and a whole lot more. In response, Ross simply replied "Yea ggs. Drake better" on the social media platform and then called Drizzy the "greatest rapper and artist of all time" plus the "most normal, famous artist of all time" on his alternate Twitter account.

Are Kanye West & Drake Beefing?

Furthermore, Adin Ross might've ruffled a feather here, as Kanye West and Drake have nothing if not the most back-and-forth and contentious relationship in all of hip-hop. The Yeezy mogul has also spoken a lot about the current moves against the 6ix God, which began all the way back in March of last year thanks to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse. He even inserted himself into the beef at one point, but now, he's happy to just accuse UMG of orchestrating the whole thing, profiting off of it to make an example out of The Boy, and talk about how he could beat K.Dot in a rap battle.