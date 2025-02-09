Adin Ross Brushes Off Kanye West Canceling Their Stream By Praising Drake Instead

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 770 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Knoxville
Kanye West hugs Pastor Adam Tyson at the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Kns Kanye 0120. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
OVO loyalty shines through, especially when Ye is giving you a hard time.

Adin Ross is the latest streamer to get on Kanye West's bad side, so of course he went right back around to praising Drake in response. Moreover, as part of his unhinged Twitter rant, Ye shared some messages with the streamer warning that if they hop on a call together, he will leave if Adin asks "some dumb s**t." He also told the content creator to call him "sir" and spoke on how Kai Cenat canceled their plans for a link-up. But when Ross responded and called the Chicago artist "sir" four times, he found this condescending and blocked the content creator.

In addition to all that, Adin Ross and Kanye West made various references to the former's Jewish background, which was a big point of controversy in Ye's Twitter rants. The antisemitism also matched up with homophobia, victim-blaming, fat-phobia, misogyny and sexism, and a whole lot more. In response, Ross simply replied "Yea ggs. Drake better" on the social media platform and then called Drizzy the "greatest rapper and artist of all time" plus the "most normal, famous artist of all time" on his alternate Twitter account.

Read More: Kanye West Mocks Diddy's Assault Video With New Merch Inspired By Cassie's Outfit

Are Kanye West & Drake Beefing?

Furthermore, Adin Ross might've ruffled a feather here, as Kanye West and Drake have nothing if not the most back-and-forth and contentious relationship in all of hip-hop. The Yeezy mogul has also spoken a lot about the current moves against the 6ix God, which began all the way back in March of last year thanks to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse. He even inserted himself into the beef at one point, but now, he's happy to just accuse UMG of orchestrating the whole thing, profiting off of it to make an example out of The Boy, and talk about how he could beat K.Dot in a rap battle.

As for Adin Ross, his support of both Drake and Kanye West has always been very clear, so we'll see if this significantly changes any dynamic in the future. Whether or not Aubrey Graham and Ye actually make up in the future is another story, but for now, it seems like both fanbases will still ally with one against the other. There's less room for crossover than ever...

Read More: Kanye West Takes Break From Twitter Rant To Compliment Drake’s Viral Bullet-Hole Hoodie

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music Adin Ross Chastizes Kendrick Lamar For Not Dropping A Drake Response, Laments Double Standards 2.3K
Kai Cenat Adin Ross Rap Stream Hip Hop News Pop Culture How Adin Ross & Kai Cenat Are Making Hip-Hop Streams A Hot Debate 2.7K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.0K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music Adin Ross Gives His Unfiltered Thoughts On Drake's "BBL Drizzy" Verse On New Sexyy Red Track 2.0K