Adin Ross Drops Nuclear Rant Against Kanye West: "You're A Piece Of..."

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Adin Ross unleashes his fury on Kanye West.

The feud between Kanye West and Adin Ross escalates with Ross erupting on the mogul in latest livestream. The streamer openly condemned the rapper’s inflammatory remarks and erratic behavior, making it clear he wants nothing to do with him. Adin Ross and Ye's issues stem from West blocking Ross and sharing screenshots of their heated conversation on social media. In the exchange, Ross appeared to invite Ye onto his stream, only to receive a harsh reply before being blocked. Ye’s response included an antisemitic remark, further fueling the controversy.

Ross addressed the situation during a live stream, denouncing Ye’s rhetoric. “You asked me to call you sir, and I called you sir,” Ross said, before cutting loose. “Fuck you.” He continued, calling out Ye for his offensive jokes, support of Diddy amid serious allegations, and recent fashion choices incorporating hate symbols. Ross had been publicly pushing back against Ye’s posts for days. When Ye tweeted, “Hitler was sooooo fresh,” Ross fired back, “No, he wasn’t.” When Ye posted “Free PUFF,” Ross responded with a confused “????????” After Ye shared an image of a T-shirt featuring a swastika—a design that briefly appeared on the Yeezy website—Ross urged him to take it down.

Adin Ross Beef With Kanye West

The fallout has gone beyond Ross. Kai Cenat, another popular streamer, has also distanced himself. Cenat had originally planned to stream with Ye in Japan but quickly changed course after the rapper’s latest string of tweets. Addressing his audience, Cenat made it clear the collaboration was off. “I’ve seen the tweets, bro. I don’t know what’s going on, bro. I think it’s GGs.”

Ye's weekend-long rant resulted in the deactivation of his social media accounts and website for antisemetic promotion. His wife, Bianca Censori, would pray for her husband over the weekend on social media. Ye shared a screenshot of his wife beng threatened by unknown figures. The mogul's team have shared they are in the process of regain the mogul's access on social media.

