Adin Ross Drops Nuclear Rant Against Kanye West: "You're A Piece Of..."

The feud between Kanye West and Adin Ross escalates with Ross erupting on the mogul in latest livestream. The streamer openly condemned the rapper’s inflammatory remarks and erratic behavior, making it clear he wants nothing to do with him. Adin Ross and Ye's issues stem from West blocking Ross and sharing screenshots of their heated conversation on social media. In the exchange, Ross appeared to invite Ye onto his stream, only to receive a harsh reply before being blocked. Ye’s response included an antisemitic remark, further fueling the controversy.

Ross addressed the situation during a live stream, denouncing Ye’s rhetoric. “You asked me to call you sir, and I called you sir,” Ross said, before cutting loose. “Fuck you.” He continued, calling out Ye for his offensive jokes, support of Diddy amid serious allegations, and recent fashion choices incorporating hate symbols. Ross had been publicly pushing back against Ye’s posts for days. When Ye tweeted, “Hitler was sooooo fresh,” Ross fired back, “No, he wasn’t.” When Ye posted “Free PUFF,” Ross responded with a confused “????????” After Ye shared an image of a T-shirt featuring a swastika—a design that briefly appeared on the Yeezy website—Ross urged him to take it down.

Adin Ross Beef With Kanye West

The fallout has gone beyond Ross. Kai Cenat, another popular streamer, has also distanced himself. Cenat had originally planned to stream with Ye in Japan but quickly changed course after the rapper’s latest string of tweets. Addressing his audience, Cenat made it clear the collaboration was off. “I’ve seen the tweets, bro. I don’t know what’s going on, bro. I think it’s GGs.”