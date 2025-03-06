Adin Ross Calls Out Kanye West For Making Him Custom Swastika Shirt

Adin Ross is one of the biggest hip hop streamers in the world. He has helped promote several notable artists, including Drake, on his platform. Kanye West is a different story. Ross has voiced his admiration for West in the past, and attempted to get the rapper on his stream. West's recent behavior, however, has effectively made the collaboration a non-starter. The rapper tried to mend things with Ross with a custom t-shirt. Unsurprisingly, Adin Ross, who is Jewish, was horrified to learn the shirt had a Swastika design on it.

Ross recorded his FaceTime conversation with Kanye West to share with fans. The conversation starts off pleasant enough, with both men exchanging kind words. West then unveils the shirt that he had made for Ross. "What the f*ck?!," the streamer can be heard saying. Adin Ross pauses the video during his stream to communicate his surprise. "He has a shirt with a Swastika with my name on it," he stated. Ross plays the rest of his FaceTime with West, in which he tries to downplay his true thoughts on the shirt. He knew fans would criticize him in the chat for not standing up to the rapper, so he addressed it via stream.

Are Adin Ross And Kanye West Friends?

"I'm playing cool, so he could unblock me," Ross explained. "Obviously, guys, I'll still say it straight to his face. That shirt is not f*cking cool." The streamer goes on to promise his fans that he will never wear the shirt, despite receiving it in the mail. "I'm not gonna wear that," he repeatedly yelled at his chat. Ross also lamented the fact that he will not collaborate with Kanye West on a live stream in the future. The rapper's controversies and unpredictability have proven to be too much. "I was looking forward to doing a stream with him," Ross conceded. "You're doing too much damage. It's just wack."