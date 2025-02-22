Kanye West Disses Adin Ross And Praises Kai Cenat In The Same Tweet

Kanye West has spent a lot of time on Twitter over the last few weeks. The rapper has tackled just about every topic that comes to his mind. Predictably, the controversy has been extreme. West decided to shift gears on Friday, however. He took a break from all the extreme rhetoric to break down which streamer he feels is doing a better job representing hip hop. He positioned Adin Ross vs. Kai Cenat, and took shots at one while heaping praise on the other.

The headline gives it away, but Kanye West took umbrage with the way Adin Ross has been handling his live stream set up. He urged Ross to team up with someone who could make his video set up look more cinematic. He even suggested music video director Hype Williams. "Yo Adin," he tweeted. "If you wanna show my people. You better get Hype Williams to shoot us Display us as the Gods that we are." He then finished the comment by reminding Ross who was tweeting. "This is KING YE THE VOICE OF GOD," Ye proclaimed, with the last portion in all caps.

Did Kanye West Live Stream With Kai Cenat?

Kanye West then turned his attention towards Kai Cenat. He completely flipped his opinion, and praised the streamer for going to great lengths to bolster the quality of his streams. Cenat recently made home base for his streams the batcave that appeared in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight films. He went as far as to quote tweet Kai Cenat's unveiling of the batcave location. "I love where he taking this I’m proud of the direction," he wrote. "Justin came to Japan to meet the real Bruce Wayne Kai is on the movie set of the Batcave."