Kai Cenat Shocked By Kanye West Manager Fight Threat

Kai Cenat was taken aback when he learned that Kanye West's manager had threatened to fight him. John Monopoly had threatened to "link up" in Cenat's hood with a "plus one", casually saying that Cenat could "bring his whole team". In typically Kai Cenat fashion, the young streamer threw a tantrum, screaming and flopping back in his chair.

Cenat and West are beefing over Cenat's "complaints" about free Vultures merch he received. West felt Cenat should have been more grateful, instead of remarking that some of the clothing he had received was too big. However, he's not the only streamer that West has been beefing with as of late. West recently reflected on forcing Adin Ross to apologize to him over comments Ross made about West potentially needing a handout.

Read More: Kid Cudi Seemingly Drops Response To Kanye West's "20 Years Of Music" Claim

Elsewhere, Cenat and Druski are facing allegations of colorism after Druski said that a woman also appearing on Cenat's stream had "manly" features. While a number of online commenters were confused how the remarks were colorist when they didn't mention her skin, the answer is quite simple. Druski's comments fed into the longstanding sentiment that Black women are less visually feminine than their non-Black counterparts. Another term used to describe this attitude towards Black women is misogynoir. However, the backlash has been met with just as vocal support.

Neither Cenat nor Druski have addressed the controversy. Meanwhile, many people have leapt to the pair's defense. "They literally said nothing about her skin tone. Y’all had adopted this “IG baddie” aesthetic that is also very similar to the T girls, & not all men like it. & I’m not debating with anybody. 😘," one person argued. Several other commenters would proceed to make incredibly transphobic comments to defend that Druski was simply expressing his "preference". These comments included stating Druski was "making she was not a trans" and other vile comments about the trans community. Where do you stand on the issue? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Kai Cenat Gets Heated After Being Called Out By Joe Budden, Adin Ross Backs Up His Fellow Streamer

[via]