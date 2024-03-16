Kid Cudi Seemingly Drops Response To Kanye West's "20 Years Of Music" Claim

Kid Cudi has seemingly responded to Kanye West's claim that he was responsible for the "last 20 years of music". Cudi's response was the hand-over-mouth emoji and a screenshot from his own Wikipedia article, which cites him as an inspiration for West's 808s & Heartbreaks.

This comes after West's bold claim that he was solely responsible for the last 20 years of music. "I invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created the genre. I created Weeknd's genre. Trav, Drake, everybody. I'mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here's a new genre. It's called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middle man out." West told Big Boy.

However, West is not the only person whose comments that Cudi has taken issue with as of late. In December, Cudi hit back at Rich Paul and Jake Paul after the pair offered up some hot takes about Cudi's relationship with his hometown of Cleveland. “Ok so I just saw this and heres my thoughts: Rich Paul doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know my life. Mostly when im in Cleveland, its family time. I'm not throwin events in the city cuz its already too hot for me in the city. When im there I like the chill. Im not hangin at Cleveland clubs or in the streets or whatever the f-ck else u expect me to do. Oh I get it, was I suppose to catch a couple Browns or Cavs games? Im the most lowkey guy around. You aint suppose to see me brother. Thats number 1," Cudi began.

However, Cudi wasn't finished. “Number 2: I will say the city of Cleveland has embraced me over the years. So I disagree. Radio in Cleveland might not play my sh-t, but I had 20k people at Moon Man’s Landing in Cleveland last year. A success. And were doin it again too. Not only does the city embrace me, I make most people in that city and the state of Ohio proud. Everytime I record a record I mention the city. Thats all day. Everybody that listens to my music knows Im proud of where im from," he concluded.

