Maple Leafs Drop Kid Cudi Track As Goal Song Over Drunk Driving Lyric

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially replaced Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" as their official goal song. The Cudi track was heard during the Leafs' home opener against the Canadiens on October 11. However, it was replaced by Mickie Krause's "Dup Dup" ahead of their October 14 game against the Minnesota Wild. According to a statement provided to TSN, the Maple Leafs chose to drop the song over the lyric "Driving drunk, doin' my thang" as they believed it promoted values inconsistent with those held by the team.

Prior to the 2023/24 season, the Leafs had used "You Make My Dreams" by Hall & Oates as their goal song. However, the team chose to switch things up, choosing the 2010 Cudi track for the home opener. Furthermore, the team told TSN that they would not be exclusively using "Dup Dup" for the rest of the season. They are expected to mix things up for the remaining 79 games. Special attention will be given to games with specific themes and matchups against Original Six opponents.

Maple Leafs Drop Game Versus Chicago

Unfortunately for the Toronto Maple Leafs, they were unable to find success in their third game of the season. With no Kid Cudi on the soundtrack, they were soundly beaten 4-1 by the 1-2-0 Blackhawks. After a scoreless first period, Chicago took the lead through MacKenzie Entwhistle. While John Tavares tied things up a few minutes later, Chicago added another two goals in the final five minutes out of the period. They added a fourth in the final period to put the game out of reach of the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs had a strong season last year, right up until the Panthers shocked them in the second round of the playoffs. Now in joint possession of the longest active playoff streak in the league, it's another year to try and break the Stanley Cup curse in Toronto. Once one of the league's most dominant sides, the Leafs haven't won the cup since the late 1960s. After a three-game home open, they head on the road for the first time this season tomorrow. Ironically, they will face the Panthers.

