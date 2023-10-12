Kid Cudi Previews “Boldly Be” Star Trek Collab With Atmospheric New Track, “Heaven’s Galaxy”

Kid Cudi is an artist who has been extremely influential in the current music landscape. Overall, artists like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and even Kanye West have been inspired by his sound. Although his discography has had its fair share of polarizing entries, fans are always excited for new Cudi music. He has a new album called INSANO on the way, and fans cannot wait for it. The album is set to have over 40 tracks, and there is no doubt that Cudi is going all out for this new release.

In case you didn't know, Cudi currently has a Star Trek collaboration coming out called "Boldly Be." This is going to come with a Fortnite skin, and it is also going to include some merch. However, as it turns out, this collaboration also comes with a brand-new song. That is a huge prospect for fans, as they always want to hear what the artist is working on. Today, Cudi dropped the new song, simply called "Heaven's Galaxy."

Kid Cudi Is Out Of This World

This 6-minute track is one that really leans into the atmospheric aesthetics. Most of the track contains Cudi's signature hums while the synths percolate in the back. From there, Cudi gives us some haunting vocals that are also uplifting in a way. If you are a Star Trek fan, then you will absolutely understand what the artist is going for here. It's an epic song that is worthy of a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Through the galaxies, don't ask why

Take the journey y'all, you will find

In the darkest times, look for light

See my strеngth, I'm strong

Ain't no fear in me

Nevеr say I can't survive

