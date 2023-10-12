Kid Cudi Previews “Boldly Be” Star Trek Collab With Atmospheric New Track, “Heaven’s Galaxy”

This song is the perfect sci-fi sound scape.

BYAlexander Cole
Kid Cudi Previews “Boldly Be” Star Trek Collab With Atmospheric New Track, “Heaven’s Galaxy”blur mask

Kid Cudi is an artist who has been extremely influential in the current music landscape. Overall, artists like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and even Kanye West have been inspired by his sound. Although his discography has had its fair share of polarizing entries, fans are always excited for new Cudi music. He has a new album called INSANO on the way, and fans cannot wait for it. The album is set to have over 40 tracks, and there is no doubt that Cudi is going all out for this new release.

In case you didn't know, Cudi currently has a Star Trek collaboration coming out called "Boldly Be." This is going to come with a Fortnite skin, and it is also going to include some merch. However, as it turns out, this collaboration also comes with a brand-new song. That is a huge prospect for fans, as they always want to hear what the artist is working on. Today, Cudi dropped the new song, simply called "Heaven's Galaxy."

Read More: Kid Cudi Announces Intimate “Cudder’s Clubhouse” Concert Series With Deep Cuts

Kid Cudi Is Out Of This World

This 6-minute track is one that really leans into the atmospheric aesthetics. Most of the track contains Cudi's signature hums while the synths percolate in the back. From there, Cudi gives us some haunting vocals that are also uplifting in a way. If you are a Star Trek fan, then you will absolutely understand what the artist is going for here. It's an epic song that is worthy of a listen.

As always, let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the latest developments with your favorite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Through the galaxies, don't ask why
Take the journey y'all, you will find
In the darkest times, look for light
See my strеngth, I'm strong
Ain't no fear in me
Nevеr say I can't survive

Read More: Kid Cudi & Nigo’s WZRD CWBY Fashion Collab “Coming Soon”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.