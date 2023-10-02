Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon: The End Of Day” Turns 14

This year marks the 14th anniversary of Kid Cudi’s debut studio album, Man On The Moon: The End Of Day. Following his 2008 mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi, the Cleveland artist was making major waves in hip hop. He already appeared on albums by JAY-Z and Kanye West, and the momentum and efforts subsequently landed him a coveted spot in the 2009 XXL Freshman Class. A highly anticipated debut, Man on the Moon: The End of Day took over the Internet upon its release.

The album boasted a wide range of producers who helped craft Kid Cudi's intergalactic sound. Haynie, Plain Pat, Free School, Dot Da Genius, Ratatat, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi all handled production on the project. Meanwhile, an eclectic group of collaborators, including Chip Tha Ripper, Ratatat, MGMT, Billy Cravens, and West, aided in Kid Cudi's debut album, while Common both rapped on and narrated Man On The Moon. Upon its release, Kid Cudi’s debut peaked at. No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was a top ten album on the R&B/Hip Hop albums chart. The 4x platinum album was nominated for three Grammys and is widely regarded as an influential release that altered the trajectory of hip hop. Today, we are revisiting Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day for its 14th anniversary.

Kid Cudi Took Flight On His Debut

Kid Cudi’s debut album is known for its futuristic production and space-influenced aesthetic. A natural progression of his work on A Kid Named Cudi and his contributions to 808s & Heartbreak, his unique approach to hip-hop redefined the boundaries that many artists were confined to. He incorporated elements of indie pop, electronica, and rock across the album’s tracklist, split into five different acts. Over the course of 15 songs, Cudi’s signature croons and hums complimented the album’s overall mood and accentuated his lyrics. However, underneath the colorful, psychedelic production, Cudi confronted depression, loneliness, anxiety, and addiction.

The album’s lead singles highlighted the contrast between the production and subject matter. For example, the catchy “Day N Nite” copes with loss while “Pursuit Of Happiness” deals with the dark side of fame and addiction. Man On The Moon’s deep cuts reveal Kid Cudi at his most vulnerable on songs like “Soundtrack 2 My Life” and “Solo Dolo.” While he would evolve artistically, the mental health struggles displayed on Kid Cudi’s debut carried onto Man on the Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager and his later works.

A New Beginning for Hip Hop's Future

Man on the Moon: The End of Day was truly groundbreaking at the time of its release. Stylistically, the album influenced modern hip-hop production with its spacey instrumentation and melodic approach to rapping. It also created a space for rappers to be vulnerable when discussing topics of depression and loneliness in their music. An influential album for hip hop’s next generation, many artists refer to Kid Cudi as an inspiration, directly citing the impact that Man on the Moon had on their sound.

Artists like Travis Scott, Logic, Isaiah Rashad, ScHoolboy Q, and A$AP Rocky have also taken inspiration from Man on the Moon. Many of these names discussed the album’s impact in Cudi’s A Man Named Scott documentary. Pete Davidson even referred to the album as “the best album of all time” and that it saved his life. Looking back, Man on the Moon: The End of Day was a cutting-edge release that defined its era, and paved the way for hip hop’s future. Over a decade later, it has proven to be influential with a legacy of its own.

