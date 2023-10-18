debut album
- MixtapesErick The Architect Curates A Terrific Debut With "I've Never Been Here Before"Erick has contagious energy that leads to wavy vibes with great writing and flows. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSaweetie Is Living In The Lap Of Luxury On "Richtivities"Saweetie is bragging and boasting all over this track. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsErick The Architect & James Blake Are The "Wonder Twins" On "2-3 Zone"Erick continues to rack up the impressive features for his first full-length. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNormani's Long-Awaited Debut Album Receives Artwork & Title, But Still No Official Release DateThe former Fifth Harmony singer has been teasing this since 2018. By Zachary Horvath
- Mixtapes1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Brings Tons Of Diversity To Their First Album "Hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚"1999 is here to stay with this debut. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsThe Kid LAROI Wants To Be Around For As Long As He Can On Somber Cut "HEAVEN"This maybe should have been on the original debut. By Zachary Horvath
- Mixtapes"All Is Yellow," Lyrical Lemonade & Cole Bennett's Debut, Is A Tour De ForceCole Bennett finally reveals what's behind the yellow curtains and it is epic. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSaweetie Bosses Up On "Immortal Freestyle"The Bay Area femcee says she hopes that this freestyle will "inspire my Icy Girls" to keep going after being knocked down.By Erika Marie
- MusicTierra Whack Unveils Debut Album, "World Wide Whack," Coming SoonThe Philly creative will drop her first official single for the project, "Shower Song," this Friday, January 26, and fans couldn't be more excited.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesG6reddot Gives Fans A Full Dose Of The Type Of Artist He Is On Debut Album "Z Dot"G6 is looking to set up a big 2024 with his first LP. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIce Spice Might Drop Debut Album In 2024, Her Producer RiotUSA StatesThe "Princess Diana" beatmaker spoke to Billboard about their process and about what they're both bringing to the table next year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSaweetie's Debut Album Will Have "Songs [That] Correlate With One Another," She PromisesThe wait has been lengthy, but our Icy Girl promises it'll be worth it when she's ready to drop.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGloRilla's Juggling Two Upcoming Projects, "Always" Working On New MaterialGloRilla is staying busy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Game Recalls Eminem Collaboration On Debut Album: "One Of The Highlights Of My Career"The Game recently reflected on the making of his debut album, "The Documentary."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBig Hit's Debut Album Brings Forth Words Of Advice From Snoop DoggHit-Boy's father is growing more comfortable with taking advice from his son about the industry.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesSnoop Dogg Revives His Classic Debut, "Doggystyle" For Its 30th AnniversarySnoop adds a track that had sampling-clearing issues. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAndré 3000's Upcoming "New Blue Sun" Album: What We KnowAndré 3000 is finally back with new music, but it’s not what you might expect. By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is John Legend's Best-Selling Album?Explore the lasting influence of John Legend's album that reshaped R&B with its soulful melodies and heartfelt storytelling.By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Alicia Keys's Best-Selling Album?Rediscover Alicia Keys' groundbreaking debut an album that redefined R&B with its unique fusion of classical and soul.By Rain Adams
- MixtapesThe Kid LAROI Shows Growth On His Debut Album "THE FIRST TIME"The tape is headlined by singles like "TOO MUCH," "WHAT'S THE MOVE?" and more. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesPinkPantheress Showcases Her Versatility On Her Debut Album, "Heaven Knows"Pinkpantheress had a lot weighing on her mind before dropping her first studio tape. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLola Brooke's Debut Album Coming Soon, Sexyy Red Tells Twitter To Send Her NSFW Videos"Dennis Daughter" is a 12-track effort with features from friends like Yung Miami, French Montana, and Coi Leray.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLupe Fiasco's "Food & Liquor" Turns 17Through his debut, Lupe Fiasco ushered in a new wave of alternative rap unlike ever before.By Demi Phillips