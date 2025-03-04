Kendrick Lamar To Co-Write Amanda Reifer's Debut Album Coming Later This Year

The details are fairly scarce on this upcoming Amanda Reifer album, but it sounds like she's pulling out all the stops. It makes sense, though. It is her debut after all. At the time of writing, we aren't able to inform you on when this is dropping. But what we can say is that it's going to be out this year. We are going to go out on a limb here and predict it will arrive during the spring. A lot of artists on the caliber of Roddy Ricch and Little Simz are dropping either in April or May. So, maybe keep your eyes peeled around then. But of course, take that with a grain of salt for now. The Reifer Files rollout has begun at least, though.

She dropped the second single in "RUDUMB?" last Tuesday, February 25 which was produced by one of the G.O.A.T.s in Pharrell Williams. However, he wasn't the only key contributor to that track. Kendrick Lamar is credited as a co-writer for the lively and bold song. But this will be just the first of many as it's been reported by NFR Podcast that he will have his pen on every cut on the record. That's a huge win for someone who is still on the rise like Amanda Reifer is.

Who Is Amanda Reifer?

In a conversation with Spark, the 33-year-old multi-hyphenate touched how amazing of an experience it was to put together "RUDUMB" with "masters." "[It] will really bring out parts of yourself that you’ve tucked away or have been shy to explore, and I’m so grateful to have been given the space and environment by these prolific men to create a record like this." We can only imagine she feels this way about her entire upcoming debut LP as Sounwave and (DJ) Dahi are also going to be gracing this record with their refined skill sets.

If this Kendrick Lamar and Amanda Reifer connection is surprising to anyone though, it won't be in a second. These two developed a strong rapport during the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers days. Because of that relationship, she was able to land a spot on the album. Her vocals can be heard on "Die Hard." But her career is denser than that. She's also worked with Blxst and Sean Paul and has tons of successful singles under her belt as well. This widespread reach makes her a true jack of all trades. She blends multiple genres together like reggae, pop, hip-hop, soul, among others. The Barbados native was already off to a roaring start to her career, but this news about her debut makes us that much more excited for what's coming on it.