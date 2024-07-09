Hitmaka Essential Songs

Explore Hitmaka's evolution from Yung Berg to top producer through his five essential tracks showcasing his diverse talent.

In the music industry, Christian Ward (whose stage name was formerly Yung Berg and currently Hitmaka) has taken on many different roles. Although he first became famous as a rapper during the mid-2000s, his career reached new heights when he started producing and writing songs for others. This career transformation saved his profession and ensured everybody knew he was a hitmaker. Some of these include No. 1 singles in hip-hop and R&B. It further shows his versatility in making catchy melodies and beats.

Additionally, he has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the business over time, contributing to their success, too. This makes him a crucial person in contemporary music because he can adapt to changes in style without losing what makes artists sound like themselves. Here are five tracks that cannot be missed for anyone who wants to understand this artist-producer’s impact on music or how they have changed over time.

1. "Sexy Can I" (Ray J Featuring Yung Berg) (2008)

Released in 2008 under his previous stage name, Yung Berg, featuring Ray J, “Sexy Can I” was Hitmaka’s first thriving song as an artist. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved platinum certification. Known for making catchy songs ready for clubs, this marked the beginning of Hitmaka’s success. He became known for creating these types of tracks. Its irresistible chorus and sleek production attracted many listeners, securing Hitmaka’s place as an up-and-coming figure in hip-hop and R&B.

The success of "Sexy Can I" was pivotal in Hitmaka's career. It further emphasized his ability to craft hits that resounded with listeners. The song's party vibe made it a staple on radio stations and clubs, solidifying his presence in the music industry. This track introduced Hitmaka to a broader audience and set the stage for his transition from rapper to a renowned producer and songwriter.

2. "The Business" (Yung Berg Featuring Casha) (2008)

"The Business," released in 2008, is another major hit from Hitmaka's early career when he was still performing under the name Yung Berg. Featuring singer Casha, the track is a smooth, melodic tune that further established his reputation for creating memorable tracks. "The Business" performed well on the charts, reaching No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, and became a favorite on radio stations. Its win helped to solidify Yung Berg's status as a hitmaker during the late 2000s.

The production and chorus make this song stand out, as they would later become trademarks for Hitmaka as a producer. "The Business" showed how good he was at mixing hip-hop with R&B so smoothly that it could be enjoyed by anyone listening. This is just one example of his early abilities on display, followed by an even more successful career after he changed roles into being mainly behind-the-scenes talent.

3. "Thot Box" (Featuring Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, YBN Nahmir, A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, & Tyga) (2019)

"Thot Box," which was released in 2019, is a big collaboration that really demonstrates Hitmaka’s ability as a producer. Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, YBN Nahmir, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Tyga all feature on this track. They delivered vigorous performances over its hard-hitting beat, and it quickly picked up steam. The fact that it had such an energetic performance paired with a tremendous instrumental made it do well on streaming services.

On “Thot Box,” Hitmaka shows off his skill for creating current yet impactful instrumentals. He always has strong melody lines and driving rhythms that never lose their catchiness. The connections made between different musicians through this one song prove how well-known Hitmaka is among other artists. He brings together people who may not usually collaborate to make something special.

"Bounce Back," released in 2016, is one of Big Sean's most successful tracks, and it prominently features Hitmaka's production skills. The song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a massive hit and an anthem for overcoming challenges. Hitmaka's production on this track is characterized by its seamless integration of modern hip-hop elements, making it radio-friendly and club-ready.

Moreover, the success of "Bounce Back" was a significant milestone in Hitmaka's career as a producer. It showcased his ability to create a sound that perfectly complements the artist's style and message. The track's motivational vibe and Big Sean's confident delivery made it a standout hit. "Bounce Back" emphasized Hitmaka's production skills and cemented his status as a key player in shaping contemporary hip-hop sounds. This track is a prime example of his skill in producing chart-topping hits that echo with a broad audience.

5. "Sorry Not Sorry" (Bryson Tiller) (2015)

“Sorry Not Sorry” is one of the best songs from T R A P S O U L, Bryson Tiller’s debut album, released in 2015. It was produced by Hitmaka, who has been proven versatile enough to create R&B hits. The beat of this song is smooth and sultry, and it goes well with Tiller’s unique blend of trap music and soul. What stands out about Hitmaka’s work on this track is that he always polishes it up until everything sounds exemplary, then adds an emotional layer through lush production, adding depth to Bryson's voice.