Hitmaka
- MusicHitmaka Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The ProducerHitmaka's transformation from Yung Berg to a music industry mogul: Delving into his fortune, accomplishments, and personal growth in 2024.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsTink Spills Tea On Hitmaka Beef, Social Media Seemingly Takes His Side"The consequences of mixing business with pleasure," one person reminded Tink after tuning in to her rant.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentHitmaka Songs: Best Productions, RankedHitmaka is named that for a reason, so here are some of his best produced records.By Chris Mobley
- Hip-Hop HistoryHitmaka Explains How DMX Cock-Blocked Him From Losing His VirginityHitmaka shares a hilarious story about partying with DMX in Toronto.By Aron A.
- MusicHit-Boy Pulls Out His Resumé On Hitmaka: "He Don't Make Beats"Hit-Boy proves Hitmaka wrong for claiming he doesn't have any songs on the radio. By Aron A.
- MusicMetro Boomin Quotes Kendrick Lamar In Response To Hit-Boy's DissMetro Boomin subtly responds after Hit-Boy teases a new diss track. By Aron A.
- MusicHitmaka To Hit-Boy: "You Are A Terrible Artist"Hitmaka reacts after Hit-Boy says he "should do him like Trick Trick" in a new song snippet.By Aron A.
- BeefHit-Boy Calls Out Metro Boomin, Hitmaka, Mustard & Southside"How you got no credits without co-producers?" Hit-Boy responds after Hitmaka calls him out.By Aron A.
- SongsBaby Tate Airs Out Hitmaka On New Song "Pu$$y R@pp3r"Baby Tate goes in on Hitmaka with her new song, "Pu$$y R@pp3r" after his criticism of women in hip-hop. By Aron A.
- MusicAsian Doll Seemingly Reacts To Hitmaka's Criticism Of "P*ssy Rap"He's ready for a "pretty female rapper" to bring bars that aren't all about sex. Hip Hop fans weighed in.By Erika Marie
- NumbersHitmaka Speaks On Saweetie "The Single Life" Allegedly Selling 2K The First WeekHe blames A&R and believes "someone gotta get fired." Sonny Digital questions how an artist has a huge social media reach but can't break 2K.By Erika Marie
- UncategorizedJim Jones & Hitmaka Take On A KRS-One Sample On "Gunshot" Ft. BEAMJim Jones and Hitmaka team up with BEAM on "Gunshot." By Aron A.