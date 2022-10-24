Jim Jones and Hitmaka have been teasing a joint project for over a year and it appears that they’re finally ready to unleash it on the world. Over the weekend, the two came through with a brand new banger titled, “Gunshot” ft. BEAM. The reggae-influenced banger kicks off with a sample from KRS-One’s “Step Into A World,” deriving from “The Champ” by The Mohawks. Jim Jones continues to push his pen further with a string of gun wordplay while BEAM’s hook ties together the Jamaican inspiration on the song.

Earlier this year, Jim Jones teamed up with DJ Drama for their second Gangsta Grillz tape together, We Set The Trends. Hopefully, Jim Jones and Hitmaka’s forthcoming project, Status Update drops before the end of the year.

Check “Gunshot” below.

Quotable Lyrics



Lil’ bitch, I got two hundred on my neck now

And they can trip or we can trip and take a jet down

God body in wide bodies with big watches

Got young n***as, them dumb n***as got big choppas