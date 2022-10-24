KRS-One
- MusicWhat Is Conscious Rap? Hip Hop As A Catalyst For Social ChangeLet’s dive into Hip Hop’s most introspective subgenre.By Demi Phillips
- MusicKRS-One: Hip Hop Pioneer & EducatorKRS-One is one of gangsta rap’s founding fathers, known for his compelling social conscious lyrics and commentary within the genre.By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentKRS-One's "I Got Next" Turns 26On the 26th anniversary of KRS-One's "I Got Next," we're looking back on its influence on New York's boom-bap scene. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicKRS-One Launches New Series For Hip-Hop's 50th AnniversaryKRS-One is bringing Hip Hop back to the Bronx.By James Jones
- MusicKRS-One Honored With Mural In Neighborhood Where He Was Once HomelessThe Rap pioneer was celebrated for his contribution to the culture for Hip Hop's 50 Anniversary.By Erika Marie
- MusicBow Wow Receives Response From Hip Hop Alliance's KRS-One, Kurtis Blow, & Chuck DBow said rappers should unionize and a few pioneers are inviting him for a chat about the established Hip Hop Alliance.By Erika Marie
- UncategorizedJim Jones & Hitmaka Take On A KRS-One Sample On "Gunshot" Ft. BEAMJim Jones and Hitmaka team up with BEAM on "Gunshot." By Aron A.