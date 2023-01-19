A tweet made by Bow Wow has caused the leaders of the Hip Hop alliance to step forward. Bow stated that artists need better representation. “Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee,” he wrote.

“That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the OG rappers,” he also shared. “I hate seeing my heros liquor’d out no money just washed.”

Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the og rappers. I hate seeing my heros liquor’d out no money just washed — Bow Wow (@smoss) January 14, 2023

Read More: Bow Wow Calls For Rappers To Unionize

In fact, pioneers Kurtis Blow, KRS-One, and Chuck D have been working on such an organization for some time. Those familiar with the Hip Hop Alliance were quick to educate Bow. Now, the three Rap icons have made a statement about the viral conversation.

“Like every other aspect of society’s workforce, the artists and creators of Hip Hop need protection, support and advocacy,” a joint statement shared with Rock The Bells reads. “From label disputes to intellectual property retrieval and the need for an overall governing body, the Hip Hop Alliance was established.”

“Recent comments this weekend created a unique opportunity to bring forth a conversation that many in Hip-Hop & R&B have been addressing for a long time,” it further added. “The need of a governing body of Hip Hop. The goal of HHA is to empower artists to make informed decisions about their career and ensure that their rights are respected and protected.”

Additionally, the Hip Hop Alliance shows that KRS-One acts as Chairman, Kurtis Blow is the Executive Director, and Chuck D is President.

“As our culture comes together to honor and celebrate the 50th year of the creation of Hip-Hop, now is the time for all of us to come together,” the statement further says.

“In that spirit, we invite our brother Bow Wow to join us this coming Friday (January 20) at 7 p.m. EST on the Clubhouse app and/or our Black History Month online conference on Tuesday (February 25) at 4 p.m. EST on the HHA YouTube page.”

“We welcome all of the Hip Hop culture to roll up their sleeves and join us,” they said. “We work to uplift, honor, and protect Hip-Hop, for its past, present, and future.”

It is unclear if Bow Wow has taken them up on their invitation, but it will certainly be a Clubhouse discussion that Hip Hop lovers—and artists—don’t want to miss.

[via]