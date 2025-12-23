The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" Finally Makes Its Comeback

The Air Jordan 10 “Sacramento” is set to return during Holiday 2026, bringing back one of the model’s most understated original colorways. The black and purple palette has long been associated with Sacramento thanks to its timing and unmistakable Kings energy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 10 “Sacramento” is releasing in the holiday season of 2026.

For fans of the Jordan 10, this release feels like a long-overdue correction. The Air Jordan 10 has always lived in a strange place within Jordan Brand’s history. It debuted during Michael Jordan’s first retirement and never got the on-court validation of other early models.

Still, the design has aged well, especially as sneaker culture has shifted toward cleaner silhouettes and wearable retros. The “Sacramento” colorway fits that shift perfectly. This return sticks closely to the original formula.

Black tumbled leather covers most of the upper, while deep purple accents appear along the outsole and collar lining. The signature striped outsole returns with MJ’s career achievements spelled out across each bar, reminding everyone where the shoe sits in Jordan history. Holiday 2026 feels like the right window for this pair.

Jordan Brand has been quietly rebuilding momentum around the Jordan 10, and bringing back an OG colorway helps reinforce its legacy.

Read More: Kevin Durant Reveals His Favorite Sneaker Of All Time

Air Jordan 10 “Sacramento” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 10 “Sacramento” features a clean black leather upper with a soft, slightly textured finish. Purple accents line the collar, outsole, and subtle details throughout the shoe.

The midsole stays matte black, keeping the look grounded and wearable. A striped outsole highlights Michael Jordan’s career milestones in bold lettering. The padded collar adds comfort without feeling bulky. A pull tab on the heel makes the shoe easy to slip on.

The purple lining adds contrast without overpowering the design. Overall, the sneaker feels timeless, understated, and built for everyday wear rather than hype moments.