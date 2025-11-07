Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” Looks Better Than Ever

The Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” is making a comeback, and it’s shaping up to be one of the cleanest releases of 2025. Official images have just dropped, with the release date locked in for about two weeks from now.

The muted colorway blends deep charcoal tones with black, offering a subtle but bold statement. It’s a timeless look that’s easy to wear and hard to forget.

First released in 1994, the Air Jordan 10 marked a transition in Michael Jordan’s career. MJ had just stepped away from basketball, leaving fans with questions and Nike with a tough challenge.

The AJ10 was designed to honor Jordan’s career achievements, which were famously listed on the outsole of the shoe. It also introduced new features, like a full-length Air unit and a lightweight construction.

Though not as flashy as earlier models, the Jordan 10 still carries serious weight in sneaker history. It’s often praised for its comfort and clean lines. The “Shadow” colorway is especially loved for its understated style and everyday versatility.

The official photos show a dark, textured leather build with smooth overlays and a pop of red on the heel Jumpman. Overall, this is a classic done right.

Air Jordan 10 “Shadow”

Image via NIke

The 2025 Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” features a dark charcoal nubuck upper paired with black leather panels along the sides. The tongue and laces keep things classic with a textured black finish.

Also a black midsole and outsole blend smoothly into the build, giving the shoe a stealthy profile. The inner lining is also padded with a rope-style texture for added comfort.

A red embroidered Jumpman logo on the heel delivers the only burst of color. Everything about this pair sticks to simplicity. Overall, just sharp materials and a nod to a fan-favorite colorway with a modern update.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” will be released on November 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

Image via NIke