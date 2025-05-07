Air Jordan 10 "Shadow" Release Date Gets Slight Delay

The Air Jordan 10 "Shadow" is making a quiet comeback, though fans will have to wait a little longer than expected. The latest release has been pushed back slightly, but excitement surrounding this understated classic remains strong.

Dressed in smoky suede and black leather, the Shadow 10 remains one of the most versatile colorways in the Jordan archive. First introduced in the mid-90s, this silhouette balanced court-ready performance with minimal style.

The muted tones gave the shoe a unique lane amid flashier releases, and it continues to age well. The Air Jordan 10 doesn’t always get the same spotlight as other retros, but it holds a distinct place in the line. Known for its padded collar and unique outsole that features a list of Jordan’s early achievements, the 10 was released during MJ’s first retirement.

It was a symbol of legacy, not dominance, until he came back wearing them. New in-hand images confirm the materials and structure remain close to the original. Soft grey suede overlays sit over tumbled black leather, while a bold red Jumpman on the heel provides a hit of contrast.

The patterned sock liner and simple lacing system round out the retro feel. The photos offer a detailed look at the craftsmanship and should keep anticipation alive despite the short delay.

The Air Jordan 10 Shadow returns in a premium mix of grey suede and textured black leather. The signature elastic lacing structure and minimalist upper keep the silhouette sleek.

A black midsole blends into the all-black outsole, which features Jordan’s career milestones in raised lettering. Red Jumpman branding pops off the heel, adding contrast to the muted tones. The checkered inner lining adds subtle flair, while a black pull tab on the heel keeps it functional.

True to its original form, this retro brings back one of the most wearable colorways in the Jordan 10 line.