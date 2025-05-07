Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” Gets First Look Ahead Of Big 2025 Release

air-jordan-1-low-og-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via @xcsnkr
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” gets a faithful retro treatment in 2025, here’s a first look at the true-to-original release.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” is making a comeback, and the first look stays true to the iconic colorway. Scheduled for later this year, this release brings the beloved red, black, and white palette back to the low-top silhouette.

Fans of the original “Chicago” style will appreciate the details here. The color blocking remains faithful to the classic high-top version. Smooth leather panels, bold red overlays, and a white toe box build out the base. A black Swoosh, red laces, and a crisp white midsole complete the look.

The OG-style tongue branding and Wings logo on the heel add the final retro touches. Jordan Brand continues to capitalize on nostalgia, and this pair feels like a natural follow-up to past low-top drops.

With the surge in popularity of Air Jordan 1 Lows over the past few years, this version will likely be one of the most sought-after releases of the season. New in-hand images give us a clear preview of the build and quality.

The color scheme speaks for itself, and the execution appears sharp. Expect these to attract long-time collectors and new fans alike. Michael Jordan wore the original “Chicago” colorway during his early NBA days, and it’s remained a symbol of greatness ever since. This low version extends the legacy.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” features a white leather base with Varsity Red overlays. A black Swoosh cuts through the sides, matching the Wings logo stamped on the heel tab.

The shoe includes red laces, Nike Air tongue tags, and a black lining. A white midsole provides contrast while the red rubber outsole keeps things grounded. The build stays true to original form, offering retro fans a familiar package.

Classic color blocking and crisp execution make this one a standout. The silhouette combines timeless appeal with modern-day relevance, continuing Jordan Brand’s momentum heading into the end of the year.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” will be released on November 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.

