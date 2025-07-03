Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Chicago" Returns After Nearly A Decade

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” is finally returning, and this time it’s sticking close to its roots. Scheduled to drop on November 15th, the low-top version of the legendary “Chicago” colorway brings back the essence of the original with some welcome updates.

It’s been almost a decade since this low-cut take on a classic hit retail. Long overshadowed by its high-top counterpart, the Jordan 1 Low OG has gained serious traction in recent years, blending heritage style with everyday wearability.

The 2025 pair revives the iconic color blocking with Varsity Red overlays, black Swooshes, and Summit White leather base making it instantly recognizable. Nike Air branding on the tongue and the timeless Wings logo on the heel round it all out.

The Air Jordan 1 was the start of it all for Michael Jordan and Nike. Originally banned by the NBA, the silhouette became a cultural statement. This release builds on that legacy, keeping the story alive for a new generation of fans.

From the preview photos, this retro looks like it gets the shape and colors just right. The bigger Swoosh and clean leather paneling give it that vintage feel without trying too hard. It’s the kind of pair that’ll age well both on shelves and on feet.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” features a smooth white leather base with vivid Varsity Red overlays and black accents throughout. The iconic black Swoosh cuts across the side panels, while matching black laces and lining add contrast.

A white midsole sits atop a bold red rubber outsole. Key branding hits include a woven Nike Air tag on the tongue and a stamped black Wings logo on the heel.

The retro also brings back the wider Swoosh placement and vintage shape for added authenticity. Clean stitching and premium materials round out the familiar and beloved design.