Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” Looks Better Than Ever

BY Ben Atkinson 36 Views
air-jordan-1-low-og-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via thesolechaserz
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” returns with new photos, offering a fresh look at the iconic colorway before it drops.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” is back in focus with sharp new photos that show off every detail. This colorway remains one of the most iconic in Jordan Brand’s lineup, rooted deeply in basketball and streetwear history.

The red, white, and black design pays tribute to the Chicago Bulls and MJ’s rookie-era heat. Jordan 1 Lows might sit lower than their high-top counterparts, but they hold just as much cultural weight. They offer a clean, easy-to-wear profile that slides into rotation without a second thought.

The OG label means it sticks to the original build with Nike Air branding, classic color blocking, and all. Michael Jordan first wore the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985, but the legacy never slowed down.

The low version has had its own evolution over the decades, landing in skate shops, rap videos, and city streets around the world. Every new take on the Chicago colorway feels like flipping to a fresh page in a familiar story.

The updated images highlight the smooth leather build, the bold black Swoosh, and that unmistakable red outsole. With the return of this classic look on the way, these photos are a reminder of why the Chicago pair never really goes out of style.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” Release Date

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” brings a timeless palette to a low-cut silhouette. It features a smooth white leather base with varsity red overlays and a bold black Swoosh.

The tongue shows off white Nike Air branding on red, while the black lining and red heel tab with the Wings logo add contrast. A crisp white midsole pairs with the red rubber outsole.

Perforations on the toe box ensure breathability. Stitching around the upper adds depth, and the shape keeps close to the original design. It’s a clean, balanced look that honors Jordan Brand’s most iconic colorway.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” will be released on November 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

