In-Hand Photos Reveal The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago”

BY Ben Atkinson 72 Views
Image via @jaythesneakerguy
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” returns this November with classic style and new in-hand photos showcasing the iconic design.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” returns this November with fresh in-hand photos building excitement. The timeless colorway has been a cornerstone of sneaker culture since its debut.

Known for its bold mix of red, black, and white, the "Chicago" look is instantly recognizable. This release continues the legacy of the Air Jordan 1, Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. It’s a silhouette that not only changed basketball footwear but also shaped fashion far beyond the court.

The AJ1 Low OG offers a more casual cut while staying true to the DNA of the original high-top. It blends versatility with heritage, making it an everyday sneaker with historical weight. Many see it as the perfect mix of comfort and culture.

Jordan Brand’s decision to bring back this style reinforces its importance. It’s more than a shoe, it’s a reminder of the beginning of an empire built on MJ’s dominance.

The latest in-hand photos highlight the classic appeal and give a closer look before release. As seen in the shots, the pair carries that sharp Chicago vibe that’s made it one of the most celebrated colorways in history.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” features a smooth white leather base with vibrant red overlays. A black Swoosh cuts across the side, contrasting cleanly against the upper.

The Wings logo appears in black on the red heel tab. Nike Air branding decorates the tongue in bold red and white. Perforations line the toe box for breathability. The white midsole balances the design, while a bright red outsole completes the iconic look.

With its simple yet powerful design, this AJ1 Low remains timeless. Every detail reflects the sneaker’s deep roots in basketball history.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” will be released on November 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

