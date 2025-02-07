Jordan Brand Revives The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” In 2025

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Chicago" is set to return this October, bringing back one of the most iconic colorways in sneaker history. First introduced as a high-top in 1985, the "Chicago" color scheme quickly became legendary. The low-top version debuted in 2016, offering a fresh take on the classic design. Now, it's making a comeback, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation. The sneaker sticks to its roots, featuring the signature mix of red, white, and black that defines the "Chicago" look. A crisp white leather base sets the foundation, while bold red overlays bring the signature pop of color. Black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and collar complete the timeless aesthetic.

Nike Air branding on the tongue keeps things authentic, staying true to its original design. The low-top cut provides a more casual option while maintaining the high-quality materials Jordan Brand is known for. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the game, this release is a must-have for any sneaker rotation. With its history, style, and cultural significance, the "Chicago" colorway remains one of the most sought-after Air Jordan 1s. More details on the upcoming 2025 release will emerge soon, but one thing is certain—this drop will be huge. Stay locked in for official images and updates.

"Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a bold red rubber outsole paired with a clean white midsole for a classic foundation. The upper is built with premium white leather, complemented by striking red leather overlays. A sleek black Nike Swoosh runs along the sides, adding contrast to the vibrant color scheme. Black laces and a white tongue keep the design balanced while enhancing the shoe’s timeless appeal. Red and white Nike Air branding on the tongue aligns perfectly with the overall aesthetic. To complete the look, the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo appears on the heel in black stitching, reinforcing its legendary status.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” is going to drop on October 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike