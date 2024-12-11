Air Jordan 1 Low OG To Feature Iconic "Chicago" Colorway Again

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is making a big comeback in the iconic "Chicago" colorway. Originally introduced as a high-top in 1985, this legendary colorway quickly became a favorite. The low-top version debuted years later in 2016, adding a modern twist to the classic design. Photos in this article showcase the 2016 release, offering a glimpse of what fans can expect. The "Chicago" colorway stays true to its roots with a bold mix of red, white, and black. A clean white leather base is complemented by vibrant red overlays, creating a timeless look. Black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and collar add contrast, highlighting the signature design.

The tongue features classic Nike Air branding, staying authentic to its origins. This low-top version retains the same premium materials and attention to detail as the high-top. Its sleek silhouette offers a more casual vibe while still delivering the Jordan Brand's signature flair. Fans of the original colorway and collectors of Jordan 1s will be eager to grab this release. While exact details on the new version are still under wraps, excitement is already building. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Chicago" promises to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Stay tuned for updates.t

"Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a red rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the base is crafted from white leather, highlighted by red leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with black laces and a white tongue. The red and white Nike branding on the tongue matches the leather details. The heels feature the classic Air Jordan Wings logo in black stitching, giving them a timeless feel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” is going to drop during the holiday season 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

