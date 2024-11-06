New Images Details Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago/Shadow” Collaboration

BYBen Atkinson132 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
As if we couldn't get enough on-foot photos of this pair.

New on-foot photos have arrived for the Air Jordan 1 High OG, a legendary sneaker in the Jordan lineup and a fundamental part of sneaker culture. Known for its classic design and rich history, the upcoming collaboration with Union LA is generating considerable excitement. Previous partnerships with Union LA have been highly successful, with some models reselling for thousands of dollars. This time, the "Chicago/Shadow" colorway combines two classic styles into one striking design, merging the bold red and white of the Chicago colorway with the sleek black and grey of the Shadow colorway.

Union LA branding prominently appears on the sides, adding a unique touch. This collaboration promises high-quality materials and craftsmanship, remaining true to the high standards of both brands. Although the release is expected to be delayed by a couple of months, anticipation continues to build. Sneaker enthusiasts can hardly wait for this drop. With the blend of iconic colorways and Union LA's creative influence, this pair is set to make a significant impact. The Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA "Chicago/Shadow" will undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after releases of the year.

Read More: Nike Zoom Field Jaxx Teams Up With Travis Scott On New “Light Chocolate” Look

"Chicago/Shadow" Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers have a red rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Additionally, the uppers are constructed from a white leather base, accentuated by red and grey leather overlays. Furthermore, a dark grey Nike Swoosh is present on the sides, along with a black Wings logo. Lastly, similar to the pairs released in 2018, this shoe features the Union LA tag above the Swoosh.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA “Chicago/Shadow” will now be released sometime in the summer of 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands

Read More: Officially Revealed: Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Making Huge Return

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...