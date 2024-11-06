New Images Details Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago/Shadow” Collaboration

As if we couldn't get enough on-foot photos of this pair.

New on-foot photos have arrived for the Air Jordan 1 High OG, a legendary sneaker in the Jordan lineup and a fundamental part of sneaker culture. Known for its classic design and rich history, the upcoming collaboration with Union LA is generating considerable excitement. Previous partnerships with Union LA have been highly successful, with some models reselling for thousands of dollars. This time, the "Chicago/Shadow" colorway combines two classic styles into one striking design, merging the bold red and white of the Chicago colorway with the sleek black and grey of the Shadow colorway.

Union LA branding prominently appears on the sides, adding a unique touch. This collaboration promises high-quality materials and craftsmanship, remaining true to the high standards of both brands. Although the release is expected to be delayed by a couple of months, anticipation continues to build. Sneaker enthusiasts can hardly wait for this drop. With the blend of iconic colorways and Union LA's creative influence, this pair is set to make a significant impact. The Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA "Chicago/Shadow" will undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after releases of the year.

"Chicago/Shadow" Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers have a red rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Additionally, the uppers are constructed from a white leather base, accentuated by red and grey leather overlays. Furthermore, a dark grey Nike Swoosh is present on the sides, along with a black Wings logo. Lastly, similar to the pairs released in 2018, this shoe features the Union LA tag above the Swoosh.