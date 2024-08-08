Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA “Chicago/Shadow” Receives Mockup

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is an iconic sneaker in the Jordan lineup. It’s a staple in sneaker culture, beloved for its classic design and rich history. The upcoming collaboration with Union LA is generating massive excitement. Previous Union LA collaborations have been incredibly successful, with some pairs reselling for thousands of dollars. This time, the new "Chicago/Shadow" colorway combines two classic colorways into one stunning design. The "Chicago/Shadow" colorway merges the bold red and white of the Chicago colorway with the sleek black and grey of the Shadow colorway. This blend creates a unique and eye-catching look that stands out.
Union LA branding is prominently featured on the sides, adding a distinctive touch. The collaboration promises to deliver high-quality materials and craftsmanship, staying true to both brands' reputations. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. The combination of iconic colorways and Union LA's influence ensures this pair will be a hit. As the release date approaches, the buzz continues to grow. The Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA "Chicago/Shadow" will become one of the most sought-after releases of the year.
Read More: Air Jordan 12 “Melo” Release Date Unveiled
"Chicago/Shadow" Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG
The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of a white leather base, with red and grey leather overlays. Further, a dark grey Nike Swoosh is on the sides, as well as a black Wings logo. Like the pairs that dropped in 2018, this shoe features the Union LA tag above the Swoosh.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA “Chicago/Shadow” will be released on February 12th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands
[Via]