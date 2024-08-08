Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA “Chicago/Shadow” Receives Mockup

This release is going to be massive.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA “Chicago/Shadow” will be released on February 12th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of a white leather base, with red and grey leather overlays. Further, a dark grey Nike Swoosh is on the sides, as well as a black Wings logo. Like the pairs that dropped in 2018, this shoe features the Union LA tag above the Swoosh.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is an iconic sneaker in the Jordan lineup . It’s a staple in sneaker culture, beloved for its classic design and rich history. The upcoming collaboration with Union LA is generating massive excitement. Previous Union LA collaborations have been incredibly successful, with some pairs reselling for thousands of dollars. This time, the new "Chicago/Shadow" colorway combines two classic colorways into one stunning design. The "Chicago/Shadow" colorway merges the bold red and white of the Chicago colorway with the sleek black and grey of the Shadow colorway. This blend creates a unique and eye-catching look that stands out.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.