Air Jordan 12 “Melo” Release Date Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson74 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
We're looking forward to 2025.

The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" is making a grand return next summer, exciting fans of both Carmelo Anthony and classic sneakers. Originally released in 2004, this iconic sneaker pays tribute to the basketball legend. The upper, predominantly white and crafted from premium leather, features bold University Blue accents that reflect Melo’s Denver Nuggets days. The midsole incorporates these hues, creating a striking contrast. Additionally, it showcases the classic AJ12 stitched panels and metallic silver eyelets.

On the back heel tab, Jordan branding emphasizes the sneaker's heritage. Comfort is a standout feature of the Air Jordan 12, thanks to its cushioned midsole and full-length Zoom Air unit, ensuring a comfortable fit and excellent support. The durable rubber outsole provides reliable traction, making it perfect for both on-court performance and casual wear. Sneaker enthusiasts and Melo fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the Air Jordan 12 "Melo." Its blend of style, performance, and nostalgia makes it a must-have. Keep an eye out for its release next summer.

Read More: Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Expected Release Date

"Melo" Air Jordan 12

With a sleek blue rubber sole and matching midsole, these sneakers exude sophistication. Transitioning to the upper, the white leather features stylish accents on the sole, midsole, and lace locks. Additionally, a bold blue Jumpman logo is on the tongue, while the heel showcases the iconic Jordan branding. As a beloved staple in the sneaker community, the Air Jordan 12 maintains its status. This colorway, with its refined details, elevates its iconic silhouette.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Melo” will be released on April 5th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Aluminum” Receives Rumored Release Date

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...