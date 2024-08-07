Air Jordan 12 “Melo” Release Date Unveiled

We're looking forward to 2025.

The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" is making a grand return next summer, exciting fans of both Carmelo Anthony and classic sneakers. Originally released in 2004, this iconic sneaker pays tribute to the basketball legend. The upper, predominantly white and crafted from premium leather, features bold University Blue accents that reflect Melo’s Denver Nuggets days. The midsole incorporates these hues, creating a striking contrast. Additionally, it showcases the classic AJ12 stitched panels and metallic silver eyelets.

On the back heel tab, Jordan branding emphasizes the sneaker's heritage. Comfort is a standout feature of the Air Jordan 12, thanks to its cushioned midsole and full-length Zoom Air unit, ensuring a comfortable fit and excellent support. The durable rubber outsole provides reliable traction, making it perfect for both on-court performance and casual wear. Sneaker enthusiasts and Melo fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the Air Jordan 12 "Melo." Its blend of style, performance, and nostalgia makes it a must-have. Keep an eye out for its release next summer.

"Melo" Air Jordan 12

With a sleek blue rubber sole and matching midsole, these sneakers exude sophistication. Transitioning to the upper, the white leather features stylish accents on the sole, midsole, and lace locks. Additionally, a bold blue Jumpman logo is on the tongue, while the heel showcases the iconic Jordan branding. As a beloved staple in the sneaker community, the Air Jordan 12 maintains its status. This colorway, with its refined details, elevates its iconic silhouette.