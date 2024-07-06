The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” Is Coming Back In 2025

BYBen Atkinson960 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Carmelo Anthony's signature Jordan is coming back.

The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” is set to make a grand return next summer. Originally released in 2004, this iconic sneaker honors Carmelo Anthony, a basketball legend. Fans are excited for its comeback. The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” features a bold color scheme. Also, the upper is predominantly white, crafted from premium leather. University Blue accents add vibrant pops of color, reflecting Melo’s Denver Nuggets days. The midsole incorporates these hues, creating a striking contrast. Further, it features the classic AJ12 stitched panels and metallic silver eyelets.

The back heel tab features Jordan branding, emphasizing its heritage. Comfort is a highlight of the Air Jordan 12. It includes a cushioned midsole and a full-length Zoom Air unit. These features ensure a comfortable fit and excellent support. The durable rubber outsole provides reliable traction, making it perfect for both on-court performance and casual wear. Sneaker enthusiasts and Melo fans eagerly await the return of the Air Jordan 12 “Melo.” Its blend of style, performance, and nostalgia makes it a must-have. Keep an eye out for its release next summer.

Read More: Nike Air Max Dn “Blueprint” Gets Official Images

"Melo" Air Jordan 12

With a sleek blue rubber sole and matching midsole, these sneakers exude sophistication. The white leather upper is embellished with stylish accents on the sole, midsole, and lace locks. A bold blue Jumpman logo graces the tongue, while the heel likely showcases the iconic Jordan branding. As a beloved staple in the sneaker community, the Air Jordan 12 maintains its allure, with this colorway effortlessly elevating its iconic silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Melo” will be released in the summer of 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” On-Foot Photos Unveiled

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Gets New Release Details27.2K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Coming Soon: First Images Revealed1.7K
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 8 “Aqua” Returning Next Summer314
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 12 “Blueberry” Gets Mock-Up Photos29.4K