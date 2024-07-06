The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” Is Coming Back In 2025

Carmelo Anthony's signature Jordan is coming back.

The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” is set to make a grand return next summer. Originally released in 2004, this iconic sneaker honors Carmelo Anthony, a basketball legend. Fans are excited for its comeback. The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” features a bold color scheme. Also, the upper is predominantly white, crafted from premium leather. University Blue accents add vibrant pops of color, reflecting Melo’s Denver Nuggets days. The midsole incorporates these hues, creating a striking contrast. Further, it features the classic AJ12 stitched panels and metallic silver eyelets.

The back heel tab features Jordan branding, emphasizing its heritage. Comfort is a highlight of the Air Jordan 12. It includes a cushioned midsole and a full-length Zoom Air unit. These features ensure a comfortable fit and excellent support. The durable rubber outsole provides reliable traction, making it perfect for both on-court performance and casual wear. Sneaker enthusiasts and Melo fans eagerly await the return of the Air Jordan 12 “Melo.” Its blend of style, performance, and nostalgia makes it a must-have. Keep an eye out for its release next summer.

"Melo" Air Jordan 12

With a sleek blue rubber sole and matching midsole, these sneakers exude sophistication. The white leather upper is embellished with stylish accents on the sole, midsole, and lace locks. A bold blue Jumpman logo graces the tongue, while the heel likely showcases the iconic Jordan branding. As a beloved staple in the sneaker community, the Air Jordan 12 maintains its allure, with this colorway effortlessly elevating its iconic silhouette.